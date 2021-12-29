Pace bowler Mohammed Shami bowled India into a strong position on the third day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday.

Shami took five for 44 as South Africa were bowled out for 197 in reply to India’s first innings total of 327. His haul saw Shami become the 11th Indian to take 200 wickets in Tests.

India reached 16 for one at the close, an overall lead of 146 runs on a pitch which is likely to offer increasingly uneven bounce over the remaining two days.

Shami said there was no mystery to his success.

“Keep it simple yaar, Test match isn’t any rocket science. If you are a Test level bowler, you should know your lengths and also have an idea of conditions and adapt accordingly,” Shami said after the day’s play.

The pacer, who is from Sahaspur village in UP’s Amroha, also paid tribute to his brother and late father.

“I’ve said many times in the media that I want to credit my father,” Shami said in his post-match press conference. “I come from a village where there are no facilities, even today. My father would force me to travel 30km from there, and sometimes accompany me, and that struggle has always stayed with me. I always credit my father and brother who backed me and helped me play the game in those conditions and that situation. If I’m here today, the credit goes to them.”

Shami now plays domestic cricket for Bengal.

Centurion Test, Day 3: Mohammed Shami’s individual brilliance showcased strength of the pack

Shami also said credit is due to the bowling unit for all the hard work they have put in over the years.

“Indian pace bowling is a formidable one because each and every member has worked hard and achieved it all with their sheer hardwork,” he said.

“They have created their own little units (niche) for themselves and yes they are the ones who have put in immense amount of hardwork in the last 6-7 years. They are here on their own,” Shami gave a detailed and loaded answer without naming anyone.

“Yes, credit goes to support staff. They support your skill but it’s not fair that you take any particular name. What you should see is what kind of effort that these boys have put in and I give credit to boys who have put in the effort,” he added.

