Indian Super League Watch: Liston Colaco scores a stunning goal for ATK Mohun Bagan against FC Goa Goan footballer Colaco, who is making a habit of scoring brilliant goals, didn't celebrate this one but it is a strike worth watching on loop. Scroll Staff 19 minutes ago Updated 9 minutes ago ATKMB players celebrate Liston Colaco's first half goal against FC Goa | ISL Media 1️⃣8️⃣1️⃣ KM/H, speed on that 𝙂𝙊𝙇𝘼𝙕𝙊 from the in-form @colaco_liston! 🚀😱#ATKMBFCG #HeroISL #LetsFootball | @atkmohunbaganfc https://t.co/udxnKAr35L pic.twitter.com/V8h9APZysZ— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 29, 2021