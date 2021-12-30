New Zealand cricket icon Ross Taylor confirmed Thursday he is bowing out of international cricket.

Taylor said the two-Test series against Bangladesh starting on Saturday will be his last in Test whites and he will call stumps on his career after the one-day internationals against Australia and the Netherlands in February and March.

The 37-year-old has been a mainstay in the New Zealand batting order for a large part of his career since making his debut in 2006, amassing a plethora of records and achievements, notably the most runs by a New Zealander (18,074) and most appearances (445).

He is the only player so far in the history of the game to have played 100 matches in each of the three international formats, a feat Indian star Virat Kohli might emulate soon (98 Tests and 95 T20Is).

“It’s been an amazing journey and I feel incredibly fortunate to have represented my country for as long as I have,” he said.

“It’s been such a privilege to play with and against some of the greats of the game and to have created so many memories and friendships along the way.

“But all good things must come to an end and the timing feels right for me.”

Today I'm announcing my retirement from international cricket at the conclusion of the home summer, two more tests against Bangladesh, and six odi’s against Australia & the Netherlands. Thank you for 17 years of incredible support. It’s been an honour to represent my country #234 pic.twitter.com/OTy1rsxkYp — Ross Taylor (@RossLTaylor) December 29, 2021

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said Taylor would undoubtedly bow out as one of New Zealand’s greats.

“Ross has always been a hugely respected member of the side and we’re thankful for his contributions to the Black Caps over an incredible career.

“His skills and temperament as a batsman have been world-class and his ability to perform at such a high level for so long speaks volumes of his longevity and professionalism.

“Seeing him hit the winning runs in Southampton to help win our first ICC World title is a moment I will never forget and I’m sure it’s the same for many of the fans.”

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, unavailable for the Bangladesh series while he rehabilitates from an elbow injury, said Taylor had given his all to the New Zealand team over the years.

“He’s a world-class player, our best with the bat over such a long period of time and personally it’s been a pleasure to be involved in so many partnerships with him across the formats,” Williamson said.

“We’ve shared some pretty cool moments together –- most recently the World Test Championship final, which was obviously really special.”

Taylor’s achievements include most Test runs by a New Zealander (7,584), most ODI runs (8,581) most ODI 100s for New Zealand (21), most 100s in all formats (40), the first player from any country to make 100 international appearances in each of the three formats, and the highest Test score in Australia by a visiting player (290 at Perth 2015).

Ross Taylor's international career Format Mat Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100s 50s Test 110 193 7584 290 44.87 59.48 19 35 ODI 233 217 8581 181* 48.20 83.41 21 51 T20I 102 94 1909 63 26.15 122.37 0 7 via ESPNCricinfo

Here are some reactions to the announcement from Taylor:

Go well, Ross. This will be my abiding memory of you.



When Ross Taylor could not express himself on reaching the same no. of Test 100s as his friend, philosopher, guide, Martin Crowepic.twitter.com/w74TB0qSYR — El Chopernos (@El_Chopernos) December 30, 2021

Ross Taylor is one of the great in New Zealand cricket - leading run-scorer in ODI, leading run-scorer in Tests, most International hundreds & the list continues in kiwi cricket history - will play last Test on January 9th & ODI on April 4th. Thank you, Taylor for all memories — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 30, 2021

Remember this? Ross Taylor was the first one to rush to Carlos Brathwaite even before celebrating. Y’all don’t know what cricket is about to lose pic.twitter.com/V2N9K0xar0 — Sritama Panda (Ross Taylor’s Version) (@cricketpun_duh) December 30, 2021

Cant say that I knew Ross Taylor to any great extent. But the few times I spent in his presence conversing with him, I came away thinking, 'what a lovely and decent person he is'. Finish strong Rosco🙏🙏🙏. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) December 30, 2021

You forget how good Ross Taylor has been in ODI cricket. These numbers ... pic.twitter.com/MZP5oSO151 — Jason Pine (@pineynz) December 30, 2021

100 - Ross Taylor (@BLACKCAPS) has played 110 Tests, 233 ODIs, and 102 T20Is - he is the only player to have played 100 games in each international format. King. pic.twitter.com/Njdjw4my1w — OptaJim (@OptaJim) December 30, 2021

“Ross has been at the core of the side for so long and can be extremely proud of having brought the game in this country to a better place."



Tributes have flowed for Ross Taylor, who will bow out from international cricket at the end of the summer 👇https://t.co/GZ5Oqx2AaM — ICC (@ICC) December 30, 2021

With AFP inputs. All statistics for men’s international cricket.