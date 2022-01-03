A sensational second-half display from Pawan Sehrawat and the defence helped the Bengaluru Bulls beat the Puneri Paltan 40-29 and ascend to the top of the Pro Kabaddi Season 8 points table.
The Bulls outscored the Paltan 27-11 in the second half, with Sehrawat managing 10.
In the other game of the day, a scintillating second-half comeback from the Gujarat Giants fell short as the Haryana Steelers held their nerve to win 34-32.
Vikash Kandola and Meetu Mahender combined for 20 raid points for the Steelers, while Rakesh scored 19 raid points for the Giants.
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Bengaluru Bulls
|6
|4
|1
|1
|23
|2
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|5
|3
|0
|2
|21
|3
|U Mumba
|5
|2
|1
|2
|17
|4
|Patna Pirates
|4
|3
|1
|0
|16
|5
|Tamil Thalaivas
|5
|1
|1
|3
|14
|6
|Gujarat Giants
|5
|1
|2
|2
|13
|7
|UP Yoddha
|5
|1
|2
|2
|13
|8
|Haryana Steelers
|5
|2
|3
|0
|12
|9
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|4
|2
|2
|0
|11
|10
|Bengal Warriors
|5
|2
|3
|0
|11
|11
|Telugu Titans
|4
|0
|2
|2
|8
|12
|Puneri Paltan
|5
|1
|4
|0
|5
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.