Adrian Luna and Edu Bedia scored stunning goals but neither ended up on winning side as Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa played a rip-roaring Indian Super League game which ended 2-2 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Sunday.

Jeakson Singh (10th) opened the scoring for the Blasters with Luna later scoring a wondergoal in the 20th minute. Kerala looked on top before Goa came back to first make it 2-1 riding a Jorge Ortiz (24th) strike before Edu Bedia scored directly from the corner in the 38th minute. The second half was goalless but Goa had their chances to complete a memorable turnaround. It wasn’t to be.

Kerala are third in the points table with 14 points from nine games while Goa remain ninth having nine points from nine outings. In the second match of the day, Chennaiyin FC registered a 1-0 win over Jamshedpur FC to leapfrog their opponents in the table.

