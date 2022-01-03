Virat Kohli will miss India’s Test match against South Africa in Johannesburg with KL Rahul walking out for the toss at the Wanderers Stadium on Monday.

Rahul said that Kohli was having upper back spasms and hoped he would regain fitness for the third Test. The stand-in captain, who is going to lead the side in the upcoming ODIs, won the toss and opted to bat.

Hanuma Vihari replaces the Indian Test captain for the second Test, making a comeback to the side after a while out.

India, who are leading the series 1-0, are yet to be beaten in a Test match at South Africa’s premier cricket stadium and have a record of two wins and three draws since their first tour of South Africa in 1992/93.

Despite the Wanderers being renowned as a ground favouring fast bowlers -– which should have put India at a disadvantage on some of their earlier tours, before the emergence of their potent current pace bowling attack –- India have performed consistently well in Johannesburg.

South Africa made two changes, with Kyle Verreynne replacing the now-retired Quinton de Kock while Duanne Olivier returned to the XI in place of Wiaan Mulder.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (capt), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi India: KL Rahul (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wkt), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Allahuddien Paleker (both RSA). TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA). Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM).

Here are some reactions to the surprise development at the toss:

Toss Update - KL Rahul has won the toss and elects to bat first in the 2nd Test.



Captain Virat Kohli misses out with an upper back spasm.#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/2YarVIea4H — BCCI (@BCCI) January 3, 2022

Fewest first-class games as captain before Test captaincy debut for India:



0 - Ajinkya Rahane

1 - MS Dhoni / KL RAHUL

2 - Gulabrai Ramchand

3 - Virender Sehwag / Virat Kohli#SAvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) January 3, 2022

Soon-to- be ODI captain KL Rahul is now Test captain KL Rahul. And not long back, he wasn't sure of his place in the longest format. What a ride. pic.twitter.com/rlgdmXwLUG — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) January 3, 2022

In 2021 January, KL Rahul was nowhere near Indian Test team and in 2022 January, KL Rahul is leading Indian Test team - The rise of KL Rahul. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 3, 2022

So Duanne Olivier is finally in. And India playing without Virat. Looks like some balancing out has already happened!#INDvsSA — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) January 3, 2022

The Virat Kohli back, been a while since that made the news. Back in the news again. — Prashanth S (@ps_it_is) January 3, 2022

KL Rahul has come a long way. From being unsure of his place in the Test team to captaining the side. #INDvsSA — Krithika (@krithika0808) January 3, 2022

KL Rahul leading the Indian men's Test cricket team (which can now legitimately be called Rahul, Rahul & Co) in the year 2022.

Who would have thought!#IndvSA — Zenia D'cunha (@ZENIADCUNHA) January 3, 2022

