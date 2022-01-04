Odisha FC completed a scintillating second-half comeback on Monday, recording an impressive 4-2 win over defending champions Mumbai City FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium the 2021-’22 Indian Super League 2021-22.

Aridai Cabrera (4’) scored an early goal against the run of play but Ahmed Jahouh (11’) quickly brought the game on level terms with a superb finish. Igor Angulo (38’) then headed his team into the lead before Jerry Mawihmingthanga (70’, 77’) scored a memorable brace to hand the lead back to the Kalinga Warriors. Jonathas (89’) put the result beyond any doubt by scoring the fourth as Jerry also added an assist to his name.

The result leaves Des Buckingham’s men winless in three games and the lead shrinking at the top of the table. Victory for Kiko Ramirez’s men means that only three points separate them from the league leaders despite being in seventh place on the table.



Team Matches W D L GD Pts Mumbai City 9 5 1 3 5 16 Hyderabad FC 8 4 3 1 11 15 Kerala Blasters 9 3 5 1 5 14 ATK Mohun Bagan 8 4 2 2 2 14 Chennaiyin FC 9 4 2 3 -2 14 Jamshedpur FC 9 3 4 2 4 13 Odisha FC 9 4 1 4 -4 13 Bengaluru FC 9 2 3 4 -2 9 FC Goa 9 2 3 4 -5 9 NorthEast Utd. 9 2 2 5 -6 8 SC East Bengal 8 0 4 4 -8 4

