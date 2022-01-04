Shardul Thakur picked up a dream seven-wicket haul as India bowled out South Africa for 229 in their first innings on the second day of the second Test in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Introduced late into the attack on day two after bowling just one ball on Monday, Thakur ran through the hosts’ batting line-up with figures of 7 for 61 after Keegan Petersen struck a fine half-century before lunch.

Data check: With stunning 7-for, Shardul Thakur registers best Test figures for India against SA

Thakur, bowling at brisk medium-pace on a responsive pitch, twice broke promising partnerships by the South Africans and then followed up by dismissing the more dominant partner as well.

South African captain Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen put on 74 for the second wicket and seemed to be taking control after surviving a challenging first hour against the bowling of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

But then Thakur had Elgar caught behind for 28 and Petersen caught at second slip for an impressive 62.

He added a third wicket when Rassie van der Dussen was caught behind for one in the last over before lunch.

Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne put up a good partnership and Thakur accounted for them too, before finishing with wickets of Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi.

Here are some reactions to Thakur’s bowling performance:

Congratulations to @imShard on picking up 7 wickets with his steady bowling and variations. Good support by the others.#SAvIND — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 4, 2022

Lion-hearted display by Shardul Thakur. Best figures by an Indian against South Africa, thoroughly deserved his seven wickets for persistence and intelligence. Has single-handedly brought India back into the second Test. Over to the batters now. #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/Jn5oN0Aen0 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 4, 2022

Shardul…. What an effort, a piece of fine craftsmanship! #SAvIND #Shardulthakur — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) January 4, 2022

Got to admire Shardul Thakur. Love players with that kind of attitude. Captain's dream. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 4, 2022

I solemnly swear that I will never use the term "Lord" ironically ever again. #MakesThingsHappen #SAvIND — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) January 4, 2022

Lord Shardul Thakur fifer 🔥 what a game changer! The first fifer of his Test career! #SAvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) January 4, 2022

Lord Shardul and team India believe in fair play. That's why Lord never bowls to new batsmen, he's only brought on once there is a partnership and the batsmen are set. Lord still gets them out though 😄 #SAvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 4, 2022

All those yrs of taking a train daily from Palghar to Mumbai to practice in "maidaans" is reaping Shardul Thakur rich rewards.



For those not familiar with Palghar, let me put it this way: it's closer to Gujarat than Dadar.



Always a wonderful story when perseverance pays off. — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) January 4, 2022

Four-wicket haul at Gabba and seven-wicket haul at Johannesburg by Shardul Thakur in Test cricket. pic.twitter.com/rvrTtmsVKw — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 4, 2022

Blessed to have witness today 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/eIYpskagsa — Complan Gael (@__ImPK) January 4, 2022

We joke a lot about Lord Thakur's luck but his debut lasted 10 balls in a match in which Umesh took a 6-er against Windies at home.. Had to wait for more than 2 years.. — Harisankar (@harish_staycalm) January 4, 2022

There are two kinds of people:



1. Wow Shardul!

2. We, sports journalists, scratching our heads on what to write about the whys and hows of Shardul. — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) January 4, 2022

Shardul



Shardul



Shardul



Shardul



Shardul



Shardul



Shardul!



What a day for the lord!

Kya baat hai @imShard 🙌🏽#SAvIND — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) January 4, 2022

Cricket analysts go unemployed when Shardul Thakur takes the field — Sonali (@samtanisonali1) January 4, 2022

Lord Shardul Thakur.



My vocabulary is too limited, my thinking process too conventional, my knowledge too restricted to describe him.



You may try. Beyond my scope. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) January 4, 2022

Hitting Six is #LordThakur 's love with the bat but hitting a 'Super7' with the ball is something he will forever be proud of, especially where and when it came! Congrats @imShard #INDvsSAF #SAvsIND pic.twitter.com/oo7GMnIukh — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) January 4, 2022

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 202 all out in 63.1 overs. (Mayank Agarwal 26, KL Rahul 50; Duanne Olivier 3/64, Marco Jansen 4/31, Kagiso Rabada 3/64).

South Africa 1st innings: 229 all out in 79.4 overs (Keegan Petersen 62; Shardul Thakur 7/61).