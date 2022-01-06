India’s Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok entered the women’s doubles semi-finals of the Adelaide International 1 WTA event after beating American Shelby Rogers and Heather Watson of Great Britain in a hard-fought contest here on Thursday.

Sania and Nadiia got the better of their rivals 6-0, 1-6, 10-5 in a quarter-final tie that lasted 55 minutes.

The Indo-Ukranian duo will now face Australia’s Ashleigh Barty and Storm Sanders in the next round of the WTA 500 event.

Sania and Nadiia had earlier knocked out second seeds Gabriella Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos 1-6 6-3 10-8 in the first round.

The Adelaide event is a tune up tournament for the Australian Open, starting January 17 in Melbourne.