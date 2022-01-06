South Africa captain Dean Elgar hit a superb 96 not out to guide South Africa to an emphatic seven wicket win in the second Test against India at the Wanderers on Thursday which levels the three-match series at 1-1.

What had been expected to be a tense chase on the fourth day became a comfortable win for the home side after rain delayed the start of play by almost six hours.

When play did get under way after tea it was under heavily overcast skies with the floodlights on.

Resuming at 118 for two in pursuit of a target of 240, Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen added 57 runs in the first hour before Van der Dussen was caught behind off Mohammed Shami for 40. The pair had put on 82 for the third wicket.

Temba Bavuma gave a caught and bowled chance to Shardul Thakur before he had scored but then batted solidly to make 23 not out and stay with Elgar until the end.

The captain was not quite able to complete his century but hit the winning runs with a flick for four off Ravichandran Ashwin.

The decider in the three-match series will start at Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday.