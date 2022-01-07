Jamshedpur FC went joint top of the Indian Super League standings in dramatic style as Ishan Pandita scored a last-gasp winner to sink NorthEast United FC by 3-2 at the Athletic stadium in Bambolim, Goa, on Thursday.

Deshorn Brown (4’) broke the deadlock with an early strike before Jordan Murray (44’) leveled the scores with a header. Boris Singh (56’) then sent JFC into the lead with his first-ever goal in the ISL. Brown (90+1’) then looked to have secured a draw with a late goal until Pandita (90+3’) scored the winner deep into injury time.

With the win, Jamshedpur FC went level on points with Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City at the top. While NEUFC stayed among the bottom two sides.

Owen Coyle’s men return to action on Thursday when they take on SC East Bengal. While Highlanders’ next assignment is against FC Goa on next Friday.