Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates shared the spoils in a 30-30 tie in Match 36 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 in Bengaluru.

Both teams went into the match on unbeaten streaks and matched each other blow for blow in an intensely-contested match.

Ajinkya Pawar came off the bench to score 12 points for Thaliavas while Monu Goyat scored nine for the Pirates.

In the second match on Thursday, Pawan Sehrawat was at his best as Bengaluru Bulls beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-31.

The star raider scored 18 points, including one for a tackle, to help the Bulls regain that top spot on the points table.