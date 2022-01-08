SC East Bengal’s winless run stretched to 14 matches as they played out a 0-0 draw against Mumbai City FC in their Hero Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on Friday. Des Buckingham’s side, meanwhile, have also gone winless in their last four outings.

The point takes Mumbai City FC back to the top of the table – a point ahead of Hyderabad FC. SC East Bengal, on the other hand, remain rooted to the bottom of the Hero ISL points table.

Buckingham’s men return to action on Monday when they take on Bengaluru FC. SC East Bengal’s next assignment is against Jamshedpur FC on Tuesday.

