Naveen Kumar proved once again why he is considered the best raider in kabaddi by

helping Dabang Delhi KC beat U.P. Yoddha 37-33 in Match 40 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8

at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru on Saturday.

The opening game of the night saw the Yoddha defenders give Naveen Kumar a tough time with aggressive tackles, but the young raider still found a way past them to ensure his Delhi side emerged victorious.

In the second match, U Mumba produced a stellar all-round performance to decimate Telugu Titans 48-38 in Match 41. It was extremely one-sided for large parts with bottom-of-the-table Titans failing to match a motivated U Mumba. Right corner Rinku picked up a High 5 (7 points) for U Mumba while raider Abhishek Singh impressed with a Super 10 (13 points). The only bright spot for Titans was their substitute left corner Muhammed Shihas who clinched a High 5 (5 tackle points).

In the final match of the triple-header Gujarat Giants went down in a close game against Patna Pirates 26–27. Patna kept up the pace at the top of the table against Delhi.