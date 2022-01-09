The entire England badminton contingent had withdrawn from the upcoming India Open after the country’s doubles specialist Sean Vendy and coach Nathan Robertson tested positive for Covid-19 pre departure, the Badminton Association of India said on Sunday.

England’s decision to pull out was made public by BAI on Sunday on social media.

The organisers said that Covid tests of all players conducted this morning at the team hotel in Delhi came out negative.

Entire @BadmintonEnglnd team had withdrawn two days back and they are not here in India. #YonexSunriseIndiaOpen2022 is on track and all players who were tested at the hotel this morning as per protocol have come negative. #IndiaKaregaSmash#badminton https://t.co/L2UfxR7uZs — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) January 9, 2022

Ben Lane announced on his Instagram account that they are not playing at #IndiaOpen2022 after Sean Vendy and their coach tested positive for COVID-19 when they were leaving to India.



Get well soon! — Badminton Talk (@BadmintonTalk) January 9, 2022

Vendy’s men’s doubles partner, Ben Lane, too confirmed the development with a Twitter post.

“No India Open this year for myself and Sean Vendy after he returned a positive covid test along with our coach Nath Robertson on the day we were leaving,” Lane posted on Instagram.

Vendy and Lane were seeded fourth in the men’s doubles competition.

The India Open will be held at the national capital from January 11 to 16 amid a spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Organised by the BAI, the $400,000 Super 500 event will start the 2022 BWF World Tour season.