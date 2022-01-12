A stunning performance by Jasprit Bumrah at a venue where he made his Test debut in 2018 helped India get a lead of 13 runs over South Africa.

South Africa were cruising at 112/3 and looking good for plenty more when Mohammed Shami took two wickets in an over to open the floodgates.

Then, Bumrah got into the act too and SA were bowled out for 210. Bumrah recorded bowling figures of 23.3-8-42-5. It was his seventh five-wicket in Tests.

Here are a few reactions to his superb spell:

The sign of a champion. Bumrah comes back strongly after a rare indifferent game. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 12, 2022

Anyway, makes for a interesting discussion.



Serious Test Match happening here, well bowled Bumrah for the 5 👊 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) January 12, 2022

Bang fifer @Jaspritbumrah93 when you need the most! This feels like a one inning game now- whoever does better on their second outing takes it home! #SAvsIND — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) January 12, 2022

Take a bow @Jaspritbumrah93 . Super spell in Cape Town. Best bowler in the world and a contender for an all time India XI. @therealkapildev , @ImZaheer Srinath/@MdShami11 and Bumrah would be quite a pace quartet. And to think we once opened the bowling with Gavaskar!😄 #INDvsSA — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) January 12, 2022

Shami took five-wicket haul in first Test.

Thakur took seven-wicket haul in second Test.

Bumrah took five-wicket haul in third Test. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 12, 2022

Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it. Just phenomenal @Jaspritbumrah93 🙌🏻 #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/lguXZQsL0p — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 12, 2022

Bumrah teaching the kid how to take it https://t.co/vEzLxkn8uS pic.twitter.com/qHsXzsog73 — Sritama Panda (Ross Taylor’s Version) (@cricketpun_duh) January 12, 2022

The presence of Kohli wouldn't have upskilled the likes of Bumrah and Shami in Johannesburg. But if you would have played any sport at any competitive level, you'll understand the impact of "energy" and that it does make a difference, and that it is not nonsense. — Naman Agarwal (@CoverDrivenFor4) January 12, 2022

Pace bowlers taking 100+ Test wickets under Virat Kohli

167*Mohd Shami

121 Ishant Sharma

105*Umesh Yadav

101*Jasprit Bumrah



Only under Graeme Smith (7) and Clive Lloyd (5) have more seamers taken 100+ wickets.#SAvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) January 12, 2022

That stare by Jasprit Bumrah as he castles Marco Jansen. 😍#SAvIND — Prajakta (@18prajakta) January 12, 2022

This guy with a freaking machete for an arm, just chopped South Africa's batting line up in half. #Bumrah — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 12, 2022

#JaspritBumrah is one of a kind. Stand out performance by the pace bowlers — with Bumrah exceptional — in taking lead while defending a paltry total. But match not over. Lesson of Wanderers Test is not to count chickens before they are hatched. India’s batting has to prove itself — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 12, 2022

Bumrah is a legend. We are so lucky to have him, whenever India is in trouble he is always there for the team. — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) January 12, 2022