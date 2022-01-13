UP Yoddha and Haryana Steelers played out a 36-36 tie in match No 49 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Yoddha had the lead for most parts of the match, but Haryana staged a late comeback to win three crucial points in the race for a playoff spot.

Their captain Vikash Kandola starred in the raiding department with 17 points and would have won the match for the Steelers had it not been for Surender Gill’s heroics at the other end.

Gill scored 14 points for Yoddha who will be upset with the tie after having an eight-point lead in the second half.

In the second match on Wednesday, Bengaluru Bulls thumped Dabang Delhi KC 61-22 in match No 50 of the season.

Pawan Sehrawat scored an outstanding 27 points from 27 raids as the Bulls ran riot against a Delhi side missing Naveen Kumar.

The 39-point victory was the second biggest win in PKL history and helped the Bulls jump to the top of the points table.

The lack of a secondary raider hurt Dabang Delhi K.C. who suffered their second loss of the season.

The nature of the loss will also hurt Delhi whose score difference went to -4 because of the sizeable loss.