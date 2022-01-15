Keegan Petersen hit 82 and set up a series win for South Africa on the fourth day of the third Test against India at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.

South Africa, sixth in the International Cricket Council Test rankings, beat top-ranked India by seven wickets to clinch the three-match series 2-1.

It was a tense chase, with South Africa having to work for almost every run after being set to make 212 on a pitch which gave assistance to the fast bowlers.

Petersen, on 59, survived a straightforward chance to Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip off Jasprit Bumrah in the seventh over of the day.

Petersen went on to add 23 more valuable runs as he and Rassie van der Dussen (41 not out) put on 54 runs after resuming at the overnight 101 for two.

Van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma (32 not out) took South Africa to victory 35 minutes after lunch with an unbeaten stand of 57.

South Africa looked up against it after India stormed to victory in the first Test before the hosts levelled in Johannesburg to go on for a memorable series success.

Here’s a look at the top performers from both teams in the series:

India's batting Player Mat Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 GH Vihari 1 2 60 40* 60.00 43.79 0 0 V Kohli 2 4 161 79 40.25 34.25 0 1 KL Rahul 3 6 226 123 37.66 41.46 1 1 R Pant 3 6 186 100* 37.20 65.95 1 0 AM Rahane 3 6 136 58 22.66 60.44 0 1 M Agarwal 3 6 135 60 22.50 51.72 0 1 CA Pujara 3 6 124 53 20.66 42.17 0 1 R Ashwin 3 6 89 46 14.83 80.18 0 0 J Bumrah 3 6 44 14* 11.00 68.75 0 0 SN Thakur 3 6 59 28 9.83 69.41 0 0 Mohd Shami 3 6 25 9 4.16 36.23 0 0 UT Yadav 1 2 4 4* 4.00 16.66 0 0 Mohd Siraj 2 4 5 4* 1.66 20.00 0 0 Scroll sideways to see the entire table

South Africa's batting Player Mat Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 T Bavuma 3 6 221 52 73.66 55.52 0 2 D Elgar 3 6 235 96* 47.00 40.65 0 2 KD Petersen 3 6 276 82 46.00 55.31 0 3 Q de Kock 1 2 55 34 27.50 60.43 0 0 HE van der Dussen 3 6 117 41* 23.40 34.31 0 0 KA Maharaj 3 4 66 25 16.50 58.92 0 0 M Jansen 3 4 60 21 15.00 51.72 0 0 AK Markram 3 6 76 31 12.66 56.29 0 0 K Verreynne 2 2 21 21 10.50 28.37 0 0 K Rabada 3 4 40 25 10.00 50.00 0 0 PWA Mulder 1 2 13 12 6.50 36.11 0 0 L Ngidi 3 4 3 3 1.00 15.00 0 0 D Olivier 2 2 11 10* - 21.56 0 0

India's bowling Player Mat Inns Overs Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR SN Thakur 3 6 72.5 12 7/61 8/108 19.08 3.14 36.4 Mohammed Shami 3 6 102.0 14 5/44 8/107 21.00 2.88 43.7 JJ Bumrah 3 6 104.5 12 5/42 6/96 23.41 2.68 52.4 UT Yadav 1 2 25.0 2 2/64 2/100 50.00 4.00 75.0 Mohammed Siraj 2 4 49.0 3 2/47 3/92 51.00 3.12 98.0 R Ashwin 3 6 64.1 3 2/18 2/55 60.66 2.83 128.3

South Africa's bowling Player Mat Inns Overs Wkts Ave Econ SR L Ngidi 3 6 83.4 15 15.00 2.68 33.4 M Jansen 3 6 103.3 19 16.47 3.02 32.6 K Rabada 3 6 119.1 20 19.05 3.19 35.7 D Olivier 2 4 57.0 5 39.00 3.42 68.4 KA Maharaj 3 5 32.0 1 119.00 3.71 192.0 PWA Mulder 1 2 29.0 0 - 2.55 -

Stats courtesy ESPNcricinfo

Inputs from AFP