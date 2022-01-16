India’s Virat Kohli announced on Saturday he was stepping down as Test captain, a day after his side lost a three-match series to South Africa.

“Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it’s now,” he posted on Twitter after seven years in the high-pressure position.

“There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief,” Kohli said.

“I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can’t do that, I know it’s not the right thing to do.

“I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team,” he added.

Here are reactions by Kohli’s teammates and former cricketers:

A leader in every sense. Can't thank you enough for all that you've done, Skip. 🇮🇳💙 @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/IJlkX6aEoV — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) January 15, 2022

Ashwin Ravichandran: “Cricket captains will always be spoken about with respect to their records and the kind of triumphs they managed, but your legacy as a captain will stand for the kind of benchmarks you have set. There will be people who will talk about wins in Australia, England , Sl etc etc. Wins are just a result and the seeds are always sown well before the harvest! The seeds you managed to sow is the kind of standard you set for yourself and hence set the expectations straight with the rest of us. Well done @imVkohli on the headache you have left behind for your successor and that’s my biggest takeaway from your stint as captain. ‘We must leave a place at such an altitude that the future can only take it higher from there on’.” — via Twitter @ashwinravi99

Ishant Sharma: “Thank you for all the memories I’ve shared with you in dressing room & on & off the field since childhood, where we never thought that you would be our captain & I’ll play 100 test matches for India. All we did was just play cricket with all our heart & things worked out well “I still remember back 2017 in South Africa, where u told me its high time to win series in these countries. Yes, we didn’t win 2017-18 series in Africa, but we went to Australia & beat them in Australia. In England 2017-18 series we lost, but we know as team how close we came! “So cheers to your most successful Test Captaincy for India Flag of India and thanks for the amazing memories as a Captain you have given us.” — via Twitter @ImIshant

Integrity, insight and inclusivity.



Your contribution to the team as captain is invaluable, you’ve been a great leader to this side. It’s been a pleasure playing under you.🙌 pic.twitter.com/K5iwPIuplZ — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) January 15, 2022

Congrats on a fantastic captaincy stint Virat 👏👏. Lots of special memories. Wishing you the best always! pic.twitter.com/6oreJ9EFjd — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 16, 2022

The epitome of leadership

The man who galvanised a team to win overseas

Congratulations on a brilliant run as Team India captain

Looking forward to more from you with the bat - Go well Virat @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/qstBedwgnF — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) January 15, 2022

Congratulations on taking the Indian team all the way to the top! Been a pleasure playing under your leadership, Virat ! 👊 @imVkohli — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 15, 2022

Thank you for everything skip! ❤️ https://t.co/KtuEhoSh31 — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) January 15, 2022

Virat, you can go with your head held high. Few have achieved what you have as captain. Definitely India's most aggressive and successful. Sad day for me personally as this is the team 🇮🇳 we built together - @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/lQC3LvekOf — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 15, 2022

Congratulations on a successful stint as a captain, @imVkohli.



You always gave 100% for the team and you always will. Wishing you all the very best for the future. pic.twitter.com/CqOWtx2mQ7 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 15, 2022

BCCI chief and former captain Sourav Ganguly “I personally thank Virat for his immense contributions as captain of the Indian cricket team. Under his leadership, the Indian cricket team has made rapid strides in all formats of the game. His decision is a personal one and the BCCI respects it immensely. He will continue to be a very important member of this team and take this team to newer heights with his contributions with the bat under a new Captain. Every good thing comes to an end and this has been a very good one.”

Many Congratulations #ViratKohli on an outstanding career as India's Test Captain. Stats don't lie & he was not only the most successful Indian Test Captain but one of the most successful in the world. Can be very proud @imVkohli & looking forward to watch u dominate with the bat — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 15, 2022

It’s always an honour to lead the dynamic Indian team. And the decision to step down is an emotional heavy moment. A journey well travelled #ViratKohli #captain @imVkohli — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) January 15, 2022

Whenever the talk of Indian cricket captains will arise in test cricket @imVkohli ‘s name will be up there,not only for results but the kind of impact he had as a captain. Thank you #ViratKohli — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 15, 2022

It’s been a remarkable journey King Kohli @imVkohli! Very few have been able to achieve what you have. Gave your all and played like a true champion each time. May you grow from strength to strength! Onwards and upwards 👊🏻💯🔥 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 15, 2022

Although I also am shocked by @imVkohli sudden decision, I respect his call. I can only applaud him for what he has done for world cricket & India. Easily one of the most aggressive and fittest players India has had. Hope he’d continue to shine for India as a player. pic.twitter.com/W9hJGAYqhv — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 15, 2022

There are highs, there are lows but what never changed was his hunger to win and the aggressive approach which made #TeamIndia achieve wonders.

Thank you and all the best @imVkohli. pic.twitter.com/1jcXkSHBGt — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 16, 2022

Kohli stepped down as Test Captain 🤔🤨🧐 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 15, 2022

When Virat took over as Test captain, India winning a test overseas was an achievement, now if India lose an overseas test series it is an upset. And that's how far he has taken Indian cricket forward, and that will be his legacy. Congratulations on successful reign @imVkohli 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/My2MOXNwMc — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 15, 2022

Whenever the talk of Indian cricket captains will arise in test cricket @imVkohli ‘s name will be up there,not only for results but the kind of impact he had as a captain. Thank you #ViratKohli — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 15, 2022

Congratulations @imVkohli on a stunning run as the Indian captain. You can be very proud of what you have achieved so far, and for sure, your name will be up there among the best leaders in world cricket 👏 https://t.co/DieCKL4bhE — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) January 15, 2022

That flare of passion with which you led your side was visible in your captaincy. It’s been 7 years of fearless leadership, quality spirit of cricket and a great ambassadorship of the game. Best wishes for the future bro @imVkohli, keep rocking 🤙🏼 https://t.co/G2BcSTzIRM — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) January 15, 2022

@imVkohli brother for me u are a true leader of upcoming generation in cricket because u are inspiration for young Cricketers. keep rocking on and of the field. pic.twitter.com/0ayJoaCC3k — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) January 15, 2022

Indian cricket used to be ok losing a test series overseas, but Virat Kohli showed that losing one now is not ok... That is the measure of Indian cricket's rise! Kohli showed true leadership by being accountable for the team's performances. Captains can learn from him! — Alviro Petersen (@AlviroPetersen) January 15, 2022

Captaincy always comes to an end eventually .. The job @imVkohli has done for India has been fantastic but the job of sending the message Test Cricket is still the most important has been one everyone in the game should thank him for ., 👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 15, 2022

Virat Kohli (C) forever 🇮🇳🤗 — Riyan Parag (@ParagRiyan) January 15, 2022

Congrats on a fantastic captaincy stint Virat 👏👏. Lots of special memories. Wishing you the best always! pic.twitter.com/6oreJ9EFjd — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 16, 2022

You are the inspiration for many! https://t.co/0xa9mVAoHv — Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) January 15, 2022