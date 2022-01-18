India captain KL Rahul said he is going to open the batting in the three-match One-Day International series against South Africa, which begins at the Boland Park in Paarl on Wednesday, but was more open about the long term plans.

Speaking in a virtual press conference on Tuesday ahead of the first ODI, Rahul confirmed he will bat at the top of the order in the series in the full-time captain’s absence.

“Yes, I have played at No 4 and 5 in recent times but with Rohit Sharma not there, I will be at the top of the order for this series,” said Rahul.

However, while reflecting on the team’s long term plans for the batting order, Rahul said he is prepared to be flexible and expects the same from his teammates.

“In terms of my batting position, we will have to be flexible,” said the 29-year-old.

“We don’t want to be predictable as a team. I may have to open at times and bat in the middle order at times. And I’m okay with that. Everyone has clear roles but they know they need to be flexible for the team.”

Virat Kohli was captain across formats till a few months ago but with his decision to step down as Test skipper last week, India are entering a new era. Hailing his former skipper for his contributions as a leader, Rahul said he has learnt a lot from Kohli.

“Team India has done some phenomenal things under Virat... he has set the standards for the team and going forward, we’ll look to build on that. We have to stay as disciplined and determined,” said Rahul.

“Virat has this amazing ability to get the best out of every player. That’s something I’ve learnt from him and hopefully I can do the same as captain.”

Rahul also shared his views on the importance of a sixth bowling option in white-ball cricket. The skipper said India will hand Venkatesh Iyer the responsibility of playing that role in the ODIs against South Africa.

“A sixth bowling option is definitely very important,” said Rahul.

“We have Venkatesh Iyer in the squad and we want to give him chances. He has done well for us in the past. Going forward, a sixth bowling option is the most important thing in white-ball cricket. Every team is focussing on it and we are no different.

“He is an exciting talent. Fast bowling all-rounders are always important. It’s a great opportunity for him. He has looked really good in the nets so far.”

Rahul said hasn’t given a serious thought to the idea of being India’s full-time Test captain but would be a dream come true if that happens too.



“To lead the country is a dream come true for any player and something special that he will cherish for a long time. I am no different,” Rahul, who led India in the second Test recently in Johannesburg, said. “It will be exciting but I am not really looking for anything at this time but if it happens to come, I will try my best to carry Team India and Indian cricket forward to the best of my abilities.”

(More to follow)