Goa, 18 January: Odisha FC rose to fifth place with a 2-0 victory over NorthEast United in the latest 2021-22 Hero Indian Super League encounter at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda. The win takes OFC from ninth to fifth with only one point separating them from the fourth-placed Mumbai City FC. As for Khalid Jamil and Co, the winless streak extends to five games as they sit in 10th place in the standings.

It was the first match in four days as the ISL was hit by three Covid-related postponements in the days preceding this.

Daniel Lalhlimpuia (17’) gave the Kalinga Warriors an early lead with his first goal of the season. Aridai Suarez (22’) extended the advantage five minutes later, being involved in both goals.

