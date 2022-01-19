Dabang Delhi K.C.’s seasoned stars had a night to remember as they helped their team beat Patna Pirates 32-29 in Match 62 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Manjeet Chhillar, the defender with most tackle points in vivo PKL history, produced a last-raid tackle to clinch the thriller for Delhi, who were once again without the services of their star raider Naveen Kumar.

Vijay aided with 9 points while Sandeep Narwal, playing the role of an all-rounder, clinched 8 points in a win that helped Delhi move to the top of the points table.

Patna lacked the usual sharpness in their defence and that ultimately cost them the match.

Gujarat Giants hold U Mumba to thrilling tie

U Mumba and Gujarat Giants shared the spoils in an entertaining 24-24 tie in Match 63.

Ajay Kumar, Gujarat’s star of the night with 7 points, clinched an important point in the last minute to earn his team a tie.

Both teams will look back at the match and think they could have won it had they been a little more proactive.

Ajith Kumar was the best raider for Mumbai in the low-scoring game that also their right corner Rinku pick up a High 5.

Position Team Played Won Lost Tie Points
1 Dabang Delhi K.C. 11 7 2 2 42
2 Patna Pirates 11 7 3 1 40
3 Bengaluru Bulls 11 7 3 1 39
4 UP Yoddha 11 4 4 3 33
5 Jaipur Pink Panthers 10 5 4 1 31
6 U Mumba 11 3 3 5 31
7 Tamil Thalaivas 10 3 2 5 30
8 Bengal Warriors 11 5 5 1 30
9 Haryana Steelers 10 3 5 2 24
10 Gujarat Giants 10 2 5 3 23
11 Puneri Paltan 10 4 6 0 21
12 Telugu Titans 10 0 8 2 12
Points system - Win: 5pts | Tie: 3pts | Loss by 7 or less points: 1pt | Loss by more than 7 points: 0 pts