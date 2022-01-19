A total of six Indian players are isolating after positive results for Covid-19, forcing them out of the Group B World Cup game against Ireland in Trinidad on Wednesday, reported PTI.

India Under-19 skipper Yash Dhull, his deputy Sheikh Rasheed, Aaradhya Yadav, Vasu Vats, Manav Parakh, and Siddharth Yadav were the ones who tested positive according to PTI .

During the India innings, commentator Alan Wilkins said, “In case you are just joining us, India are not led by Yash Dhull, not by SK Rasheed, we have heard all kinds of word from the Indian camp. Rotation, we’ve also heard there’s possible illness in the camp. I am sure there will be some clarity on that in time to come.”

In a post innings interview, another commentator asked an Indian player if they will manage to go through the fielding innings with just 11 players.

“Three Indian players had tested positive yesterday and were already isolated. In the morning before the match, our captain and vice captain also tested positive in Rapid Antigen Test which is not conclusive,” a BCCI official told PTI.

The ICC had allowed 17-member squads for the tournament due to the Covid-19 situation.

While skipper Dhull and Rasheed featured in the opening game against South Africa, Aardhya was not part of that game. Against Ireland on Wednesday, Nishant Sindhu led the team in the absence of Dhull. India made 307/5 in their 50 overs.

(With PTI inputs)