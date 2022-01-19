South Africa beat India by 31 runs in the first One-Day International at Boland Park in Paarl on Wednesday.

Captain Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen made centuries in a South African total of 296/4 after Bavuma won the toss and decided to bat on a slow, dry pitch.

India were on target during a 92-run second-wicket partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli. But both batsmen were dismissed in successive overs.

India slumped from 138/1 in the 26th over to 214/8 before Shardul Thakur made a hard-hit unbeaten 50 as India finished with 265/8.

More to follow...