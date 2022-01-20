Haryana Steelers’ all-round performance helped them beat Puneri Paltan 37-30 in Match 64 of vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

With Kabaddi stalwarts Rakesh Kumar and Anup Kumar managing Haryana and Pune respectively, the match was bound to be an intensely-contest affair.

But Rakesh and his Steelers had the last laugh thanks largely due to a dominant performance in the second half. Haryana’s defenders Jaideep and Mohit picked up 7 tackle points each while captain Vikash Kandola had 8 raid points.

Telugu Titans end winless run

Telugu Titans claimed their first win of the season by beating Jaipur Pink Panthers 35-34 in Match 65 of the ongoing season.

Adarsh T, who picked up multiple points in the dying minutes of the match, was a Titan for the Telugu team desperately seeking their first victory.

He scored 9 points while Rajnish scored 7 as the Titans staged an incredible comeback to beat in-form Panthers.

Position Team Played Won Lost Tie Points
1 Dabang Delhi K.C. 11 7 2 2 42
2 Patna Pirates 11 7 3 1 40
3 Bengaluru Bulls 11 7 3 1 39
4 UP Yoddha 11 4 4 3 33
5 Jaipur Pink Panthers 11 5 5 1 32
6 U Mumba 11 3 3 5 31
7 Tamil Thalaivas 10 3 2 5 30
8 Bengal Warriors 11 5 5 1 30
9 Haryana Steelers 11 4 5 2 29
10 Gujarat Giants 10 2 5 3 23
11 Puneri Paltan 11 4 7 0 22
12 Telugu Titans 11 1 8 2 17
Points system - Win: 5pts | Tie: 3pts | Loss by 7 or less points: 1pt | Loss by more than 7 points: 0 pts