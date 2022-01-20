AFC Women’s Asian Cup football live updates: India 0-0 Iran in the first half
Follow live updates of India’s clash with Iran in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup.
Live updates
Group A, 33 mins: India 0-0 Iran CHANCES! A cross from the right flank finds Manisha unmarked a few yards away from goal. She tries to angle it behind but couldn’t time it right. Off target! Best chance so far. Soon after the Iran GK fails to deal with a cross, Manisha tries to steady herself and have a shot on goal, but the defence recovers. Best spell of the match for India.
Group A, 27 mins: India 0-0 Iran Injury worry for Manisha, but she is alright to carry on. India cannot to lose her, seems to be the biggest attacking outlet they have on the pitch.
Group A, 23 mins: India 0-0 Iran A stray header behind from a defensive free kick almost puts Zandy through on goal and her toepoke goes just wide. India nearly shot themselves in the foot there. Iran continuing to dictate tempo, a corner for them (First) results in some chaos but eventually free kick for India.
Group A, 16 mins: India 0-0 Iran Half chance for India. Indhumathi releases Manisha down the left with a lovely through ball. The cross/shot from the left foot of Manisha lands on the roof of the net.
Group A, after 12 mins India 0-0 Iran: CHANCE IRAN! A looping header nearly beats Aditi Chauhan in goal, crossbar comes to India’s rescue. The resulting chaos sees somehow India clear the ball despite penalty appeals. India have not seen much of the ball in the recent minutes. All Iran at the moment.
Group A, India 0-0 Iran after 6 mins: Couple of early chances from the setpiece for India. Corners, one delivered into the box (nearly through) and then one played short. Anju was the taker. Manisha then with a cross from open play that nearly finds a header far post. There was a good counter chance for Iran too. Good positive start from both sides.
1’ KICK OFF: Pre-match formalities done. We are underway in Navi Mumbai. A great moment for both teams.
Confirmation of India XI:
Aditi Chauhan
Dalima Chhibber, Ashalata Devi, Manisa Panna, Sanju
Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan, Pyari Xaxa, Ratanbala Devi
Sandhiya, Manisha Kalyan
Earlier today, China, one of the favourites, started with a strong win. India would dearly love to be 2nd and take control of their quarterfinals hope with a good performance today.
Starting lineups: (Courtesy AFC)
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup match between India and Iran at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
Indian squad (jersey number in brackets)
Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan (1), Maibam Linthoingambi Devi (2), Sowmiya Narayanasamy (3).
Defenders: Dalima Chhibber (4), Ngangbam Sweety Devi (5), Ritu Rani (6), Loitongbam Ashalata Devi (7), Manisa Panna (8), Hemam Shilky Devi (9), Sanju (10).
Midfielders: Yumnam Kamala Devi (11), Anju Tamang (12), Karthika Angamuthu (13), Nongmeithem Ratanbala Devi (14), Naorem Priyangka Devi (15), Indumathi Kathiresan (16).
Forwards: Grace Dangmei (17), Manisha Kalyan (18), Pyari Xaxa (19), Renu (20), Sumati Kumari (21), Sandhiya Ranganathan (22), Mariyammal Balamurugan (23)
INDIA
Rankings: 11 Asia, 55 World
Captain: Loitongbam Ashalata Devi
Head Coach: Thomas Dennerby (SWE)
Qualifying results: Qualified as hosts
Previous appearances: 8
Best placing: Runners-up (1979, 1983)
