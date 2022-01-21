Gujarat Giants beat Tamil Thalaivas 37-35 in arguably the most fiercely contested match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Multiple tackles and an All Out in the dying minutes ensured a great night of kabaddi at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Coach Manpreet Singh’s Gujarat showed a lot of grit despite trailing by 6 points in the closing minutes to secure an incredible comeback win.

Their captain Sunil Kumar scored a High 5 while raider Mahendra Rajput picked 9 points including one from the last raid of the match.

Bengal Warriors win

Defending champions Bengal Warriors beat Bengaluru Bulls 40-39 in Match 67 of the season.

The Bulls dominated most parts of the match with captain Pawan Sehrawat scoring a Super 10 but an 8-point raid by Bengal, thanks to defenders following the raider into the lobby without a touch, helped the Warriors shift the balance of play and eventually clinch the match.

Bengal’s Maninder Singh scored 9 points, but they will have to thank their lucky stars for enabling a strange yet exciting comeback win.

Position Team Played Won Lost Tie Points
1 Dabang Delhi K.C. 11 7 2 2 42
2 Bengaluru Bulls 12 7 4 1 40
3 Patna Pirates 11 7 3 1 40
4 Bengal Warriors 12 6 5 1 35
5 U.P Yoddha 11 4 4 3 33
6 Jaipur Pink Panthers 11 5 5 1 32
7 Tamil Thalaivas 11 3 3 5 31
8 U Mumba 11 3 3 5 31
9 Haryana Steelers 11 4 5 2 29
10 Gujarat Giants 11 3 5 3 28
11 Puneri Paltan 11 4 7 0 22
12 Telugu Titans 11 1 8 2 17
Points system - Win: 5pts | Tie: 3pts | Loss by 7 or less points: 1pt | Loss by more than 7 points: 0 pts