Former India footballer Subhas Bhowmick passed away at the age of 72 after a prolonged illness, sources in the medical establishment said.

Bhowmick (72), popularly known as ‘Bhombolda’ was hospitalised with diabetic problems and kidney ailments and died at around 3.30 am on Saturday, they said.

Bhowmick was a striker and played for East Bengal and Mohun Bagan and represented India in several international tournaments.

At the domestic level, Bhowmick represented Bengal in the Santosh Trophy in 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973 (captain), and in 1975, winning it 4 times (in 1969,1971,1972,1975), scoring 24 goals.

At the club level, he played for East Bengal in 1969, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1979, and scored 82 goals. He helped the Red and Golds win the Calcutta Football League in 1973, 1974, 1975; the IFA Shield in 1973, 1974, 1975; the Rovers Cup in 1969, 1973; the DCM Trophy in 1973, 1974); and the Bordoloi Trophy in 1973.

He also played for Mohun Bagan in 1970, 1971, 1972, 1976, 1977, 1978 and finished with 84 goals. He helped Mohun Bagan to win the Calcutta Football League in 1976, 1978; IFA Shield in 1976 (joint-winners), 1977, 1978 (joint-winners); the Federation Cup in 1978 (joint-winners); the Rovers Cup in 1970, 1971, 1972 (joint-winners), 1977; the Durand Cup in 1977; the Nehru Trophy in 1970; the Bordoloi Trophy in 1976, 1977; the Darjeeling Gold Cup in 1976 (joint-winners); and the Sait Nagjee Trophy in 1978.

He had earlier started his club career with Rajasthan Club, Kolkata in 1968, wherein he scored 7 goals in the Calcutta Football League.

Bhowmick was also a reputed coach having won many laurels. He coached India in the VIth President Gold Cup in Dhaka in 1989.

At the domestic level, his biggest achievement as a coach came in 2003 when he coached East Bengal to win the LG Asean Club Cup in Jakarta. He also coached East Bengal to win the Kolkata Football League from 2002-2004, the San Miguel Cup in Kathmandu in 2004, the National Football League (back-to-back) in 2002-03, and 2003-04, the IFA Shield in 2002, the Independence Day Cup in 2002, and the Durand Cup in 2002.

As a Technical Director, he was involved in Churchill Brothers winning the Hero I-League in 2012-13. Furthermore, he also coached Mohun Bagan to win the Sikkim Gold Cup in 1992. He was awarded the East Bengal Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.