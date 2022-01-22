Syed Modi International semifinals live: PV Sindhu leads charge; MR Arjun, Treesa Jolly in 2 matches
Updates from the semifinals matches at Syed Modi Super 300 event in Lucknow.
Live updates
Mixed doubles semifinals: Huge lead for the aggressive duo of Ishaan/Tanisha. A 11-5 lead for the seeded pair at the final change of ends.
Mixed doubles semifinals: Treesa with a superb attacking play from the back court that is followed by Ishaan taking over the front court. Ishaan/Tanisha lead 7-4.
Mixed doubles semifinals: Huge roar from Ishaan and Tanisha as they force the decider against Arjun-Treesa. This has been a great battle so far. The former kept pulling ahead, the latter kept fighting back... in the end an error from Arjun sees the match go to a deserving third game. Crasto has arguably been the best player on the court.
Mixed doubles semifinals: Ishaan/Tanisha looked set to force decider at 17-14 but Arjun/Treesa came back to make it 17-17. Now it is 18-18.
Mixed doubles semifinals: Superb stuff from both pairs in the second. Tanisha/Ishaan lead 11-10 in the interval.
A look at a fantastic point from game 1.
Mixed doubles semifinals: A brilliant rollercoaster doubles match, this. Between two promising Indian pairs. Tanisha/Ishaan fought back brilliantly from a big deficit, but Arjun/Treesa hold their nerve in the end. 21-18.
Mixed doubles semifinals: BRILLIANT! Tanish Crasto is leading the charge, she and Ishaan have come storming back from 9-15 down to 17-15. Now Arjun/Treesa have the serve back at 17-18.
Mixed doubles semifinals: With a title assured for India from mixed doubles, Tanisha Crasto/Ishaan Bhatnagar and Treesa Jolly/MR Arjun are in action first. Arjun/Jolly lead 11-8 in the first game here. This is a battle between two promising Indian mixed doubles pairs.
02.15 pm: Hello and welcome to live updates from the semifinals matches at Syed Modi Super 300 event in Lucknow.
Friday’s report from PTI:
Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu rallied from a game down to eke out a hard-fought win over Thailand’s Supanida Katething to enter the semifinals. The top-seeded Indian beat her Thai rival, seeded sixth in the tournament, 11-21 21-12 21-17 in a quarterfinal match that lasted one hour and five minutes. Sindhu will face fifth-seeded Russian Evgeniya Kosetskaya in the semifinals.
In the men’s singles, however, HS Prannoy crashed out of the tournament with a straight-game defeat to Arnaud Merkle of France in the quarterfinals. The fifth-seeded Indian, a former top 10 player, lost 19-21 16-21 to his French opponent in a 59-minute quarterfinal match.
Mithun Manjunath, however, advanced to the semifinals after beating Sergey Sirant of Russia 11-21 21-12 21-18 in a quarterfinal match that lasted one hour and one minute. Manjunath will face Merkle in the semifinals.
In the mixed doubles event, the Indian pair of MR Arjun and Treesa Jolly beat the eight seeded French duo of William Villeger and Anne Tran 24-22 21-17 in the quarterfinal match that lasted 42 minutes. Arjun and Jolly will face compatriots and seventh seeded pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto in the semifinals. In the women’s doubles quarterfinals, India’s Ramya Venkatesh Chickmenahalli and Apeksha Nayak conceded a walkover to eight seeded Malaysian pair of Anna Ching Yik Cheong and Teoh Mei Xing.
Arjun and Jolly are also in the semifinals of their respective doubles categories.
Screenshots courtesy Tournament Software / DD Sports.