The Board of Control for Cricket in India is set to conduct the Indian Premier League 2022 from the last week of March to end of May and efforts would be made to host the T20 league in India as per the wishes of team owners, board secretary Jay Shah said on Saturday.

“I am delighted to confirm that the 15th season of the IPL will start in the last week of March and will run until May end. A majority of the team owners expressed their wish that the tournament be held in India,” Shah was quoted as saying in a press note issued by the BCCI.

He also made it clear that the board’s first preference is to hold the event in India.

“The BCCI was always keen on staging the 2022 edition that will see two new teams Ahmedabad and Lucknow in India. I can tell you that we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that IPL stays in India,” Shah said.

Shah stressed that the health safety of all stakehoders including players, match officials is paramount for the board.

“The BCCI has not compromised on the health and safety of its stakeholders in the past and will concurrently work on Plan B since the Covid-19 situation with new variants remains fluid. The mega IPL Auction will take place on February 12-13 and we will lock in venues before that,” Shah added.