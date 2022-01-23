Syed Modi badminton, finals live updates: Sindhu looks to end title wait, Tanisha/Ishaan take title
Updates from the finals matches at Syed Modi Super 300 event in Lucknow.
Live updates
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-13, 21-16 Malvika Bansod: A 32 or 33-shot rally that ended with a super close line call going in favour of Sindhu after review (it truly is her day when that happens!) gave her match point. That was the sort of rally we needed see more of from Malvika. She saves one match point but Sindhu clinches it in the second attempt. End of a title wait.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-13, 20-15 Malvika Bansod: Perhaps the first real vocal emotion from Sindhu as she nails a round-the-head smash because she knows this is a better battle now. MB comes back with two more points. Best rally of the match unfolding... and it ends with Sindhu challenging a push to the backcourt called out. It is IN! Oh by inches. Match point. Too bad the best rally came at this point.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-13, 17-11 Malvika Bansod: Another good little phase for MB. A nice, precise DTL smash and then a good front-and-back one-two to force the error from Sindhu.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-13, 16-8 Malvika Bansod: Sindhu just getting a tad impatient, going for the kill too early but as I say that, plays a nice rally to stay with Malvika and impose herself at the end of a good point. Another decent rally, finishes with Sindhu playing a super crosscourt and Malvika flatfooted a bit.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-13, 11-4 Malvika Bansod: Unfortunately for Malvika, in this particular phase, she did the harder things well and the simpler things escaped her. At least on three occasions, constructed good rallies but found the net with the more routine shot.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-13, 9-3 Malvika Bansod: That’s more like it. A straight smash to Sindhu’s backhand, with a nice follow up to the net. A leaf out of Katethong (and other lefties who trouble Sindhu) playbook. But of course, easier to do once than to consistently be at it. Sindhu too mixing things up well and to her credit, hasn’t looked one bit lethargic.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-13 Malvika Bansod: A couple of game points saved by Malvika Bansod but Sindhu plays a good crosscourt game to close it out on a rally. The youngster can hopefully take some confidence from her 12 points post interval when she trailed 1-11.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 17-11 Malvika Bansod: Sindhu’s radar is finely tuned today. She is finding the angles at will and when she does that, few players better in the world. MB, to her credit, is trying to rally a bit more but by playing the four corners. The lifts were too short in the early stages. Another nice drop winner in this run of points.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 14-6 Malvika Bansod: Good, good. Mini fist bump as MB moves PVS around the court and finishes a point with a nice push to the backcourt. Couple of errors from Sindhu after that.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 14-3 Malvika Bansod: Need to see a few more risks from Malvika Bansod. Drops & crosscourts at net for starters would be nice. Understandably nervy at the start, but she is better than what she showed in the starting exchanges... and a better start after interval, with a drop winner. Sindhu though is just overpowering her in rallies.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 11-1 Malvika Bansod: Sindhu has been aggressive right from the start and Bansod finally wins a point to make it 1-7. But it has been all Sindhu otherwise. Malvika just needs to gather herself and play like she’s got nothing to lose. Seems to be a bit tight at the moment.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu vs Malvika Bansod: It’s time for the headline event. Here’s how Sindhu and Malvika got to the final. Malvika, a left-hander, is a strong rally player. But while Sindhu has her issue with left-handers, remains to be seen if Malvika can play at the pace that troubles Sindhu
A super 300 title for the young pair, hopefully can keep going from strength to strength.
Mixed doubles finals, Tanisha/Ishaan 21-16, 21-12 Srivedya/Hemanagendra: The teenage-pair, considered to be promising prospects in mixed doubles, ease their way to a Super 300 title. Straight games win in quick time. Keep an eye out for them. They have been domestically in fine form, now need to start showing it at the World Tour. The semifinals was as good as a final for them, having defeated MR Arjun / Treesa Jolly.
Mixed doubles finals, Tanisha/Ishaan 21-16, 20-12 Srivedya/Hemanagendra: Eight match points.
Mixed doubles finals, Tanisha/Ishaan 21-16, 11-7 Srivedya/Hemanagendra: Ishaan/Tanisha are enjoying the occasion. A super 300 title is imminent for them.
Mixed doubles finals, Tanisha/Ishaan 21-16 Srivedya/Nagendra: Close start to the game but after the early exchanges, Tanisha/Ishaan always looked in control. The all-teen pair take the lead in this match, 21-16.
Mixed doubles finals, Tanisha/Ishaan 20-16 Srivedya/Nagendra: Nagendra and Srivedya have saved two game points. Lovely backhand winner from the former.
Mixed doubles finals, Tanisha/Ishaan 19-14 Srivedya/Nagendra: Three teenagers on the court with Hema Nagendra Babu the veteran by some distance at 25. Just a bit too easy at the moment for the more seasoned all-teen pair.
Mixed doubles finals, Tanisha/Ishaan 11-7 Srivedya/Nagendra: Tanisha is a very aggressive player from the front-court, while Ishaan controls proceedings from the back. They are off to a solid start.
Mixed doubles finals, Tanisha/Ishaan 7-7 Srivedya/Nagendra: Good close start to this match but expect Tanisha/Ishaan to take control once they settle in.
Mixed doubles finals, India vs India: Here’s how the two pairs got to the final. Tanisha/Ishaan should be favourites for this one.
02.06 pm: Not the best news to start of finals day. The All-French men’s singles final has been declared a “no match” and not a walkover as one of the participant tested positive for Covid-19 & the other deemed a close contact.
BWF Statement: The men’s singles final of the Syed Modi India International 2022 has been declared a ‘No Match’. BWF can confirm one of the finalists tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. The other finalist is deemed a close contact and has also been withdrawn. Details on winner status, world ranking points and prize money will be revealed in due course. Today’s other four finals will go ahead as scheduled.
2.05 pm: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Syed Modi International Super 300. It’s finals day.
Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu reached the women’s singles final of the Syed Modi International badminton tournament after her fifth seeded Russian opponent Evgeniya Kosetskaya retired hurt midway into their semifinal in Lucknow on Saturday.
Former world champion Sindhu will face compatriot Malvika Bansod in the summit clash on Sunday. It’s been a while since Sindhu won a BWF World Tour title and while a Super 300 isn’t necessarily the biggest available prize, it is still a title and Sindhu would be desperate to get her hands on that.
Four doubles pairs from India will also be competing across three finals on Sunday.
Syed Modi International, semifinals as it happened: Sindhu sets up Malvika clash; Gayatri/Treesa, Tanisha/Ishaan in final