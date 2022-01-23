AFC Women’s Asian Cup live: India vs Chinese Taipei cancelled due to Covid-19 cases in hosts’ camp
Updates from the Group A clash.
AFC STATEMENT: Following several positive cases of COVID-19, India failed to name the required minimum of 13 players for the Group A match against Chinese Taipei. India was therefore unable to participate in the match.
Live updates
8.00 pm: The statements are all too complex at the moment quoting paragraphs and articles from official documents that seem to all have a caveat. The only thing we know for sure is that the match is not happening. “The matter will now be referred to the relevant AFC Committee(s) in accordance with the applicable regulations,” just makes it far too open-ended to make anymore observations tonight.
7.49 pm: The provisions still seem to have a place for exceptional circumstances regarding withdrawal from competition, so it is not clear yet what the consequences are.
AFC: “The AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022™ will continue to be played as scheduled with the Group winners, runners-up and the two best third-placed teams qualifying to the Quarter-finals.”
AFC statement: Following several positive cases of COVID-19, India failed to name the required minimum of 13 players for the Group A match against Chinese Taipei. In accordance with Article 4.1 of the ‘Special Rules Applicable to AFC Competitions during the COVID-19 pandemic’ (Special Rules), India was therefore unable to participate in the match and the full provisions of Article 4.1 will apply.
India’s AFC women’s Asian Cup match against Chinese Taipei called off after 12 home team players test positive for COVID-19: AIFF source to PTI
Now, it’s known for a while that the match is unlikely go ahead tonight (with no information on Indian lineup, that was always going to be the case). But what is unclear yet is whether this is a forfeiture or postponement. We should hopefully know more soon.
The only word so far is that there is no official word. There are multiple reports that Covid-19 cases have grown within the Indian camp, and reporters at the stadium have said Taipei started their warm-ups some time back. But the Indian team is not there and now we are beyond the official kickoff time.
07.25 pm: Hello and welcome to our live blog for updates from the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, where India have a must-win match against Chinese Taipei but there’s a cloud of Covid-19 hanging over this game.
India were held to a goalless draw by Iran in their tournament opener, while Chinese Taipei were blanked 4-0 by eight-time champions China. A Fifa World Cup play-offs spot within their grasp, India are seeking to meet their head coach Thomas Dennerby’s “realistic target” of making the quarterfinals, for which they will need to win the next match at all costs, as the home team is scheduled to play Group A heavyweights China in its last league fixture.
Iran, earlier today, lost 0-7 against China.