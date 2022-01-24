Haryana Steelers beat UP Yoddha 36-35 in a closely fought Match 73 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.
Jaideep and Mohit got High 5s for Haryana, who clinched a win in the last raid of the match.
With scores tied, their raider Vinay sneaked in a quick Bonus Point right under the nose of Yoddha’s left corner to give coach Rakesh Kumar’s men a victory.
Bengaluru Bulls win South Indian derby
Pawan Sehrawat’s Super 10 helped Bengaluru Bulls beat Telugu Titans 36-31 in Match 74.
The Bulls captain scored 12 points, 10 of which came in the first half, as the Season 6 champions kept calm in the final minutes of the match to win the South Indian derby.
The win helped the Bulls move to 1st on the points table and stop a three-match losing streak. The Titans remained at the bottom with just 1 win in the entire season.
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Bengaluru Bulls
|14
|8
|5
|1
|46
|2
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|12
|7
|3
|2
|43
|3
|Patna Pirates
|11
|7
|3
|1
|40
|4
|UP Yoddha
|13
|5
|5
|3
|39
|5
|Haryana Steelers
|13
|6
|5
|2
|39
|6
|U Mumba
|12
|4
|3
|5
|36
|7
|Bengal Warriors
|13
|6
|6
|1
|36
|8
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|12
|5
|5
|2
|35
|9
|Tamil Thalaivas
|12
|3
|3
|6
|34
|10
|Gujarat Giants
|11
|3
|5
|3
|28
|11
|Puneri Paltan
|12
|5
|7
|0
|27
|12
|Telugu Titans
|13
|1
|10
|2
|19
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.