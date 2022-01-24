All India matches in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup stand cancelled after their withdrawal from the tournament owing to a Covid-19 outbreak in their camp, the Asian Football Confederation said on Monday.

A day after the host nation failed to field a team against Chinese Taipei after as many as 12 players tested positive for the virus, the AFC issued a statement confirming that India “is considered to have withdrawn” from the tournament as per the guidelines.

Following the cancellation of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 Group A match between Chinese Taipei and India... India is considered to have withdrawn from the competition in accordance with Article 4.1 of the Special Rules Applicable to AFC Competitions during the Covid-19 pandemic’, the AFC said in a statement.

All matches of India are now cancelled and considered null and void pursuant to Article 6.5.5 of the Competition Regulations.

The continental body added that the result of the lone India match so far, against Iran, will not be taken into consideration while determining the final standings in the group.

Here are reactions to India’s heartbreaking exit from the tournament:

I wish all the infected players and team officials a swift and full recovery. They will be well supported by the @IndianFootball and @theafcdotcom.

The team is heartbroken, and I request all to their feelings and sentiments. #WAC2022 #BlueTigresses #IndianFootball — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) January 23, 2022

Absolutely devastated 💔 https://t.co/dwv6majm41 — Aditi Chauhan GK 🇮🇳 (@aditi03chauhan) January 23, 2022

Absolutely devastated today 🇮🇳⚽️ — Radha🧣 (@radhalathgupta) January 23, 2022

Hope everyone on the Indian team recovers from this, tournament or no tournament. Hope everyone else in the competition stays safe and healthy. Nothing matters more. — Anirudh (@AnirudhMenon89) January 23, 2022

Absolutely gutted for our women. They’ve trained so hard for this tournament. Right now just praying they recover well. That’s the most important bit. And I hope the other teams stay safe as well. #WAC2022 — Darren Caldeira (@darrencaldeira) January 23, 2022

Since it's all but confirmed, here is sending all our love to the players who spent the last six months preparing for this. We're gutted for you; you deserve more.



We're always rooting for you, @AshalataDevi4 and every one of our Tigresses. — Women's Football India (@WomensFootieIND) January 23, 2022

Nothing to say!

I'm just sorry to the girls and us (people who have followed Indian women's football without the glitter) for the mess in organisation, in treatment, in communication and for all the mental trouble!#WAC2022 — Abreshmina S Quadri (@abreshmina) January 23, 2022

Devastating! Imagine training for a tournament for years and then this happening. But then, you have to question the wisdom of not postponing #WAC2022 even after knowing how transmissible Omicron is #IndianFootball — Vishnu Prasad (@visheprasad) January 23, 2022

Imagine giving it your all for a dream tournament only for it to come to this. Irrespective of what comes out of the negotiations, the players don't deserve what they're going through, to suffer for the federation's lapse.



Heart goes out to all the players & staff💙 #WAC2022 — Jeni (@JenishaRani) January 23, 2022

Please enlighten me how can the host who didn't need to travel like the other teams have the most cases? How come the organisers failed to protect the team that is the closest & stayed with them from the earliest? This is heartbreaking!🤦🏻‍♂️#IndianFootball #WAC2022 — Talstay Bhattacharya (@Tleostoy) January 23, 2022

🇮🇳😞 Hearbroken for our Tigresses as Team India has had to withdraw from their game against Chinese Taipei, as several squad members have tested positive



➡️ As such, India also find themselves out of the #WAC2022



🙏 We pray for a swift recovery for all#BharatArmy — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) January 23, 2022

Is anyone going to ask questions to AIFF and Praful Patel instead of cursing Covid and God? Was there a breach of bubble? How did they failed to protect the squad even being as the hosts? #IndianFootball #WAC2022 — Aswathy (@RM_madridbabe1) January 23, 2022

India were placed in Group A alongside eight-time champions China and Chinese Taipei, besides Iran.

For the avoidance of doubt, all points and goals in those matches shall not be taken into consideration when determining the final rankings in the group in conformity with Article 7.3 of the Competition Regulations.

Additionally, based on Article 7.4 of the Competition Regulations, the calculation of the best third-placed Participating Teams among all groups shall be determined by the method set out in Appendix 2 of the AFC Competition Operations Manual.

As a result of India’s forced withdrawal from the continental showpiece, only three teams China PR, Chinese Taipei and Islamic Republic of Iran - will now be participating in Group A of the competition.

To avoid any possible disparity in the final comparison between all third-placed teams, the results of the matches in Group B and C between the first, second and third-placed teams against the fourth-placed teams will not be counted.

India were unable to name a minimum 13-woman squad for the match and it was considered a withdrawal, according to the competition rules. India had originally named a 23-member squad for the continental tournament.

According to the rules any team that withdraws after the competition has started will have all their matches cancelled and considered null and void. Any points or goals earned in matches will not count towards determining the final rankings in the group.

The Rule 4.1 states: If a Participating Team/Participating Club has less than thirteen (13) Participating Players (including one [1] goalkeeper) available for a Match for any reason (whether or not relating to Covid-19), the relevant Participating Team / Participating Club shall not be able to participate in the Match.

“Such Participating Team / Participating Club shall be held responsible for the Match not taking place and shall be considered to have withdrawn from the relevant Competition.

Inputs from PTI