Field Watch Watch: Indian national anthem featuring Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics medallists From Neeraj Chopra and Mirabai Chanu to Sumit Antil and Bhavina Patel, a collection of Indian athletes feature in this video. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Screengrab | International Institute of Sports Management. Play We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Neeraj Chopra Tokyo Olympics Paralympics Republic Day National Anthem Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio