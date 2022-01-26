Ten-man Mumbai City FC failed to snap their winless run as they were held to a 1-1 draw by NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Tuesday.

Ahmed Jahouh helped the reigning champions take the lead from the spot in the 30th minute but a relentless NorthEast United kept piling on the pressure and finally got their reward through substitute Mohamed Irshad who struck in the 79th minute to ensure both sides shared the spoils.

The result means Mumbai remained winless in their last six games, moving back to the top-four but only just with 18 points from 12 games, level on points with Chennaiyin FC who take on Bengaluru FC on Wednesday.

NorthEast United remained at 10th place in the table, having 10 points from 14 games. For Mumbai, things got worse as Amey Ranawade was shown a red card in stoppage time after he picked up his second yellow card.