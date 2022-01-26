Indian women’s football team coach Thomas Dennerby on Wednesday blamed the AFC for the country’s ouster from the ongoing Asian Cup, alleging that the bio-bubble set up by the continental body wasn’t foolproof as the home team players got affected due to a Covid-19 positive hotel staff.

“We were all negative of Covid when we reached the hotel and after the arrival tests. The first positive case came on the day we went out of hotel for training and the day later, seven hotel staff tested positive. It is not rocket science to know how the outbreak came,” he told PTI after a virtual media interaction.

“Moreover, seven hotel staff tested positive on January 17 tests and they informed about it one day later. What was AFC doing for whole one day, we don’t know. The hotel staff was not tested every three days just like the teams. The staff were being tested after six days, we don’t know the reason,” said Dennerby.

He said since the Covid-19 breach happened in the bio-bubble maintained by the AFC, it should have found a solution.

“Honestly, we are not happy with AFC tournament organisation and lack of solution oriented dialogue. We think that in one way that destroyed our dream. But we are not blaming the role of the AFC organisation, not all all. AFC is a good organisation in total,” said Dennerby.

“Since the Covid breach was not our fault, the AFC should have found out a solution. It was an exceptional situation and AFC could have taken steps like say postponing the matches by a few days.”