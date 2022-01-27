It was blue all the way on Republic Day as Bengaluru FC rode on Udanta Singh’s brace on either side of halftime to crush Chennaiyin FC’s hopes of going top of the table with a 3-0 win in the Indian Super League on Wednesday.

Iman Basafa opened the floodgates for Bengaluru who were missing first-choice goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu with Lara Sharma filling in for the star shot-stopper. Basafa converted from the spot in the 12th minute before Udanta made it 2-0 in the 42nd minute.

The pacy winger struck in the 52nd minute too to take the game away from Chennaiyin and ensure his side moved to sixth in the table with 17 points from 13 games.

Chennaiyin remained fifth having 18 points from 13 matches, but a victory would have taken them top of the tree with Hyderabad FC having 20 points from 12 outings.

