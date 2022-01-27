India’s bilateral series against New Zealand will be played in Queenstown, New Zealand Cricket announced on Thursday in a revised schedule to reduce the chances of a Covid-19 outbreak.

The Indian women’s cricket team, which will also play in the World Cup starting in March, is already in New Zealand and scheduled to play five ODIs and a T20 International starting February 9 at John Davies Oval in Queenstown.

The series, which is key for India ahead of the Women’s World Cup in March-April, was earlier scheduled to begin with the one-off T20 International at McLean Park in Napier followed by the first ODI at the same venue two days later.

The Saxton Oval in Nelson was to host the second and third ODIs on February 14 and 16, with the final two ODIs to be played in Queenstown on February 22 and 24.

“These risk mitigations are based on avoiding known Covid-19 hotspots, and include limiting air travel, limiting accommodation transfers and, essentially, operating in safer environments,” NZC chief executive David White said in a statement.

Meanwhile, among the other changes made by NZC, South Africa men’s side will remain in Christchurch for the entire duration of their visit, playing both their scheduled Tests at Hagley Oval rather than decamping to Wellington for the second match, as initially scheduled.

Australia’s three T20s against the New Zealand men’s side will now be hosted in Napier (subject to MIQ availability), and the Netherlands men’s tour is set to be split between Mount Maunganui (one T20 and one ODI) and Hamilton (two ODIs).

All matches have been kept on originally-scheduled days. The changes in the venues are aimed to cut down on domestic travel and the increased likelihood of exposure to the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

“We know the more domestic flights we have, and the more movement there is between hotels, the greater the chance of a match or even a series being put at risk,” he added. White added the intent is to explore the concept of allowing multiple pods, each of no more than 100 spectators, in venues in accordance with government guidelines.