Australian Open 2022 Watch: An explosive outburst from Daniil Medvedev during Aus Open SF against Stefanos Tsitsipas During the second set of the men's singles semi-final, Medvedev unloaded on the umpire after he felt Tsitsipas should be warned for coaching. Scroll Staff 18 minutes ago Russia's Daniil Medvedev argues with the umpire during his men's singles semi-final match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas on day twelve of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 28, 2022. | MICHAEL ERREY / AFP MEDVEDEV BLOWS UP! 😡😡The Russian has sensationally accused Tsitsipas of being coached and has GIVEN IT to the umpire over it too! 🤯🤯#AusOpen - live on Channel 9, 9Now and Stan Sport. pic.twitter.com/8Xa3qOjvnf— Wide World of Sports (@wwos) January 28, 2022 Medvedev vs the umpire, Round 2! 🛎️🥊#AusOpen - live on Channel 9, 9Now and Stan Sport. pic.twitter.com/XZgZ9qJgin— Wide World of Sports (@wwos) January 28, 2022