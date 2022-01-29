Paths to the final

Barty:

1st rd: bt Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) 6-0, 6-1

2nd rd: bt Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) 6-1, 6-1

3rd rd: bt Camila Giorgi (ITA x30) 6-2, 6-3

4th rd: bt Amanda Anisimova (USA) 6-4, 6-3

Quarter-final: bt Jessica Pegula (USA x21) 6-2, 6-0

Semi-final: bt Madison Keys (USA) 6-1, 6-3

Collins:

1st rd: bt Caroline Dolehide (USA) 6-1, 6-3

2nd rd: bt Ana Konjuh (CRO) 6-4, 6-3

3rd rd: bt Clara Tauson (DEN) 4-6, 6-4, 7-5

4th rd: bt Elise Mertens (BEL x19) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

Quarter-final: bt Alize Cornet (FRA) 7-5, 6-1

Semi-final: bt Iga Swiatek (POL x7) 6-4, 6-1

Barty vs Collins H2H

When Round  Event  Surface  Winner  Score 
2021  R16  Adelaide 500  Hard  Danielle Collins  6-3 6-4 
2020  SF  Adelaide International  Hard  Ashleigh Barty  3-6 6-1 7-6(5) 
2019  R64  French Open  Clay  Ashleigh Barty  7-5 6-1 
2019  R32  Madrid Masters  Clay  Ashleigh Barty  6-1 1-6 6-1

1.50 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the 2022 Australian Open women’s singles final between Ashleigh Barty and Danielle Collins at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.