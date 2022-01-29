Australian Open women’s singles final, Ash Barty vs Danielle Collins: Live score, stats, commentary
Follow live coverage of the 2022 Australian Open women’s singles final between Ashleigh Barty and Danielle Collins at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.
Live updates
Paths to the final
Barty:
1st rd: bt Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) 6-0, 6-1
2nd rd: bt Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) 6-1, 6-1
3rd rd: bt Camila Giorgi (ITA x30) 6-2, 6-3
4th rd: bt Amanda Anisimova (USA) 6-4, 6-3
Quarter-final: bt Jessica Pegula (USA x21) 6-2, 6-0
Semi-final: bt Madison Keys (USA) 6-1, 6-3
Collins:
1st rd: bt Caroline Dolehide (USA) 6-1, 6-3
2nd rd: bt Ana Konjuh (CRO) 6-4, 6-3
3rd rd: bt Clara Tauson (DEN) 4-6, 6-4, 7-5
4th rd: bt Elise Mertens (BEL x19) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4
Quarter-final: bt Alize Cornet (FRA) 7-5, 6-1
Semi-final: bt Iga Swiatek (POL x7) 6-4, 6-1
Barty vs Collins H2H
|When
|Round
|Event
|Surface
|Winner
|Score
|2021
|R16
|Adelaide 500
|Hard
|Danielle Collins
|6-3 6-4
|2020
|SF
|Adelaide International
|Hard
|Ashleigh Barty
|3-6 6-1 7-6(5)
|2019
|R64
|French Open
|Clay
|Ashleigh Barty
|7-5 6-1
|2019
|R32
|Madrid Masters
|Clay
|Ashleigh Barty
|6-1 1-6 6-1
1.50 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the 2022 Australian Open women’s singles final between Ashleigh Barty and Danielle Collins at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.