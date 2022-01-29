Ash Barty defeated Danielle Collins 6-3, 7-6 (2) in the Australian Open final, ending a 44-year drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam tournament. Barty won the first set with a service break, but was trailing 5-1 in the second set after dropping serve in the second and sixth games.
Collins had two opportunities to serve for the set, but both times she was broken. She stormed back in to win the title against the American on a tiebreak.
The 25-year-old became the first Australian champion since Christine O’Neil in 1978.
The World No 1 has now won major titles on three different surfaces, including the hard court at Melbourne Park, on grass at Wimbledon last year and clay at the French Open this year. She joins Serena Williams as the only active players to win majors on all three surfaces.
Barty was presented the winner’s trophy by one of her role models, four-time Australian Open singles champion Evonne Goolagong-Cawley.
During her victory speech, Barty said, “It’s a dream come true for me and I’m just so proud to be an Aussie.”
“Congratulations to Danielle, it’s been an amazing fortnight and you’re back in the top 10 where you belong,” she added.
Here are some reactions to her historic win at the Melbourne Park:
(With inputs from AFP)
