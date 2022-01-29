Ash Barty defeated Danielle Collins 6-3, 7-6 (2) in the Australian Open final, ending a 44-year drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam tournament. Barty won the first set with a service break, but was trailing 5-1 in the second set after dropping serve in the second and sixth games.

Collins had two opportunities to serve for the set, but both times she was broken. She stormed back in to win the title against the American on a tiebreak.

The 25-year-old became the first Australian champion since Christine O’Neil in 1978.

The World No 1 has now won major titles on three different surfaces, including the hard court at Melbourne Park, on grass at Wimbledon last year and clay at the French Open this year. She joins Serena Williams as the only active players to win majors on all three surfaces.

Barty was presented the winner’s trophy by one of her role models, four-time Australian Open singles champion Evonne Goolagong-Cawley.

During her victory speech, Barty said, “It’s a dream come true for me and I’m just so proud to be an Aussie.”

“Congratulations to Danielle, it’s been an amazing fortnight and you’re back in the top 10 where you belong,” she added.

Here are some reactions to her historic win at the Melbourne Park:

A Grand Slam champion on three different surfaces, you are the complete player @AshBarty and I am so happy for you tonight. There’s nothing like winning at home, congratulations #AO2022 champion, it is wonderful to be here for this moment and to celebrate with Australia. 🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) January 29, 2022

There is just no better tennis player at the moment than @ashbarty



Most complete and focused! The way she is able to put pieces together and add a bit more to her game is absolutely admirable! What an example!



Congrats champ to you and all your team ❤️ — victoria azarenka (@vika7) January 29, 2022

Huge congrats to my friend @ashbarty 🏆



Amazing performance! Sooo happy to see you with that trophy ❤️#ausopen — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) January 29, 2022

Active players with a Grand Slam on hard, clay, and grass:



Ashleigh Barty

Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal

Serena Williams



-end list- — US Open Tennis (@usopen) January 29, 2022

So happy for you @ashbarty! Congratulations on winning your home slam. You deserve it 💙🏆 @AustralianOpen — Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) January 29, 2022

Ashhhhh!! Always happy to see that big smile when you win.



Enjoy every second of this sweet victory at home, you deserve it 🤗🏆#AusOpen @ashbarty — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) January 29, 2022

Ashleigh, Ashleigh, Ashleigh!

Oi, Oi, Oi!



Champion by nature.

Champion at home.



Utter brilliance from Barty.



(And what a frame this is!) #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/L3vXH2gorS — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) January 29, 2022

Oh I could cry 😭 how good is sport. So proud @ashbarty 👏🏼 the whole of Australia is proud 🇦🇺 #BartyParty #AusOpen — Megan Schutt (@megan_schutt) January 29, 2022

Well done Ash! Legend player. Legend person. Legend ambassador for tennis and Australia 👏 pic.twitter.com/K2eTw7btYC — Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) January 29, 2022

In press conference, Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley points out to Ash Barty that it was destiny. Last Aussie to win the singles here, Chris O'Neil, beat American Betsy Nagelsen in final



Barty just beat Collins, once coached by Nagelsen, by same score: 6-3, 7-6 — Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 (@christophclarey) January 29, 2022

Evonne Goolagong-Cawley just handed the Australian Open trophy to Ash Barty, while Cathy Freeman took their photos from the stands.



It really does not get any better than that. — Taylah Gray (@Taylahmgray) January 29, 2022

(With inputs from AFP)