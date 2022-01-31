Riding Ji So-yun’s late long-range stunner, South Korea halted the Australian juggernaut with a 1-0 win to enter the semifinals of the Women’s Asian Cup and book a spot at the 2023 Fifa World Cup on Sunday.

The Chelsea midfielder thumped her effort home from 25 yards two minutes from time to give the Koreans victory after Cho So-hyun had missed a penalty against the 2018 runners-up who had stormed into the quarterfinals with three big wins on the trot.

Inputs from PTI