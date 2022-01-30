Rafael Nadal got to 21, but took the scenic way by coming back from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in an almost five-and-a-half hour marathon Australian Open final that didn’t finish until the early hours of Monday morning in Melbourne.

With the 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 win that started Sunday night, Nadal also became just the fourth man in history to win all four of the sport’s major titles at least twice.

Nadal won his first Australian Open title in 2009 and lost four other finals at Melbourne Park before his dramatic win over US Open champion Medvedev. His conversation rate in major finals is now 21 out of 29. Federer and Djokovic each have 20 majors from 31 finals appearances.

Nadal was broken when serving for the championship at 5-4 in the fifth set but made no mistake the next time. At 5 hours and 24 minutes, it was the second longest Australian Open final after Novak Djokovic beat Nadal in five sets in 5 hours and 53 minutes in 2012.

The 35-year-old Spaniard now has one more Major than Roger Federer and Djokovic, his long-time rivals in the so-called Big Three.

Here are some reactions to Nadal’s win:

Spain's Rafael Nadal posing with the trophies of his 21 Grand Slam victories. STF / AFP

Roger Federer's message on Instagram stories

#AusOpen



What a moment! What emotion! What a match! What a player!



RAFA!!!!



🎥 Australian Open pic.twitter.com/9L0vS0YZXV — The Field (@thefield_in) January 30, 2022

Congratulations to @RafaelNadal for 21st GS. Amazing achievement. Always impressive fighting spirit that prevailed another time. Enhorabuena 👏🏆👍 @Medwed33 gave it his all out there and played with the passion and determination we have come to expect from him. pic.twitter.com/DsOvK8idNc — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 30, 2022

A final of Herculean proportions, thank you for a brilliant contest @RafaelNadal and @DaniilMedwed. Two AO crowns and 21 majors, given everything you have endured this historic victory is so special Rafa. It has been a privilege to watch you doing what you love. Congratulations🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) January 30, 2022

Rafael Nadal is 35.



He missed Wimbledon, the US Open and thought he might have to retire because of a chronic foot problem.



He was two sets to love down against the reigning US Open champion.



Seriously, how the hell is he doing this? — David Law (@DavidLawTennis) January 30, 2022

I LOVE tenis 😍 — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) January 30, 2022

"Tough to talk after 5 hours 30 & losing. But I want to congratulate Rafa because what he did today, I was amazed.



"During the match I just tried to play tennis but after the match I asked him, like, 'Are you tired?' Because it was insane." pic.twitter.com/YKtw4OYYlU — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) January 30, 2022

My face throughout the whole match...

My...forhead muscles will literally be sore for the next two days. 😅 https://t.co/dw8755TVyg — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) January 30, 2022

Absolutely amazing we’ve witnessed these guys make history year after year 🤩🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/1ZCRfswxnN — Shelby Rogers (@Shelby_Rogers_) January 30, 2022

Nicely done Rafa! Congratulations on the record. Such a joy to watch you getting there.

Edge of the seat game! 🏆👏🏽#AustralianOpen #AusOpen #Tennis #RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/RgSO7nxB16 — Leander Paes OLY (@Leander) January 30, 2022

King numero XXI 👑 pic.twitter.com/3jvnj28ujM — Tomáš Berdych (@tomasberdych) January 30, 2022

21! Incredible achievement. The most focused player. What an inspiration. Never giving up, always making little adjustments to his game is absolutely outstanding! What an example! Congrats, @RafaelNadal - to you and your team. Legend player and ambassador for tennis. #Nadal — Nicolas Kiefer (@Nicolas_Kiefer) January 30, 2022

Advantage, Nadal.



Today, @rafaelnadal made history by becoming the first male tennis player ever to reach 21 Majors. Rafa has been on a relentless journey to clinch this historic 21st Slam. He now stands alone at the top as the GOAT in the men’s game. pic.twitter.com/0DsIVmvTFR — Nike (@Nike) January 30, 2022

21 Grand Slam titles… Pure admiration for @RafaelNadal and his historic achievement 👑🏆 @AustralianOpen https://t.co/n7Vl9tIZFs — Angelique Kerber (@AngeliqueKerber) January 30, 2022

History redefined. 🏆✖️2️⃣1️⃣



The record belongs to @RafaelNadal with his second #AusOpen crown!



Congratulations, champion! 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/xZx95OlbXh — Tennis Hall of Fame (@TennisHalloFame) January 30, 2022

The first title came at Roland Garros, the 21st at the Australian Open.@RafaelNadal's career has been nearly picture perfect. pic.twitter.com/ZMem0r4qXF — US Open Tennis (@usopen) January 30, 2022

I just cried @RafaelNadal you are my idol 😭 — Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) January 30, 2022

What a match 👏👏👏… Congratulations #RafaelNadal for winning the #AusOpen title 👍 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 30, 2022

Tremendous respect @RafaelNadal heroic effort.. @DaniilMedwed many more GS titles to come, great fight👏👏What a final👍👍 — Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) January 30, 2022

Rafael - Fire 🔥hai Fire .

What an incredible comeback, what a champion #RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/5aNFTRP1wc — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 30, 2022

That is absolutely magnificent. Stunning to say the least.



From 2 sets down to come back and win your 21st Grand Slam is incredible.



Congratulations @RafaelNadal!#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/VHjjlb4GFN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 30, 2022

