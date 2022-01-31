Arjun Deshwal was the star for Jaipur Pink Panthers as they beat Patna Pirates 51-30 in match No 82 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Patna went into the match as favourites, but the Panthers showed why the sport of kabaddi is a great leveller with a commanding win. Their star raider Arjun Deshwal scored 17 points and was ably backed up by Deepak Hooda with 8 points.

Defenders Sandeep Dhull and Vishal also picked up High 5s in a bullish win that exposed the chinks in Patna’s armour. The three-time champions had a poor day in defence with their cover defenders Sajin C and Neeraj Kumar picking up no points in the entire match.

In the second match of the day, Tamil Thalaivas defeated Bengaluru Bulls 42-24 in a one-sided contest. This match turned out to be one-sided too as Tamil Thalaivas dominated the mat to win the prestigious Southern Derby.

Ajinkya Pawar scored a Super 10 for the Tamil team and was supported well by his raiding partner Manjeet with 8 points.

Their defenders had a great night too with Sagar picking up a High 5 to ensure Bulls’ captain Pawan Sehrawat ended the match without a Super 10.