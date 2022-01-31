Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs China live updates: Savita Punia and Co set for debut
Updates from the first match of the double-header between India and China and FIH Pro League.
Live updates
04.20 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIH Hockey Pro League where Indian women make their tournament debut against China in Muscat today.
As well as the usual suspects, the renowned global international league will feature four new teams that, for one season only, will be determined to make a big splash in the third edition of the competition. The women’s teams of India and Spain will both take to the field in the next two weeks, while the men of South Africa and France – who were confirmed as participants earlier this week – will step onto the turf later in February.
In the women’s competition, the Netherlands can expect strong challenges from Tokyo 2020 silver medallists Argentina as well as England, Germany, China, Belgium, USA, India and Spain.
Fascinatingly, the action begins in Muscat, Oman, where China and India women will take to the field both on 31 January and 1st February following the conclusion of the Women’s Asia Cup, where India defeated China last week to clinch bronze medal.
(With FIH inputs)
Screenshots in the blog courtesy FIH / Disney+Hotstar