Raiders Ajay Kumar and Pardeep Kumar helped Gujarat Giants beat Haryana Steelers 32-26 in match 84 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 in Bengaluru on Monday. Gujarat dominated right from the first whistle and gave Haryana’s defence no chance to stamp their authority.

Ajay Kumar scored a Super 10 (11 points) while Pardeep Kumar fetched 10 points, including 1 for a tackle as Gujarat halted their losing streak against an in-form Steelers side. Their defenders had a solid game too, with the seasoned corner combination of Ravinder Pahal and Girish Ernak impressing.

Dabang Delhi K.C. showed great composure to clinch a 36-30 comeback win against U Mumba in the second match of the day. The scores were level with 5 minutes remaining, but substitute Neeraj Narwal’s raids helped the Delhi team clinch an all out in the final minute and eventually win the encounter.

Their all-rounder Vijay scored 12 points (including 1 for a tackle) and was ably supported by defender Manjeet Chhillar with 4 points. U Mumba lacked the lethal edge on the night to lose against arch-rivals Delhi for the second time in Season 8.