The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the Indian Premier League 2022 Player Auction list on Tuesday, with a total of 590 cricketers set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction which will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

Amongst 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and seven belong to Associate Nations.

Some of the big Indian names to feature in the list are Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Ishan Kishan, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav.

The 10 IPL franchisees – Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Team Ahmedabad will also be bidding to have some of the biggest cricketing names – Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan and Wanindu Hasaranga.

An amount of Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players have chosen to place themselves in this bracket.

There are 20 players in the auction list with a reserve price of Rs 1.5 crore while 34 players are in the list of cricketers with a reserve price of Rs 1 crore.

Franchisee Salary Cap left for the 2022 Player Auction Rs. Crore No. of open player slots No. of open overseas player slots Chennai Super Kings 48 21 7 Delhi Capitals 47.5 21 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 48 21 6 Lucknow Super Giants 59 22 7 Mumbai Indians 48 21 7 Punjab Kings 72 23 8 Rajasthan Royals 62 22 7 Royal Challengers Bangalore 57 22 7 Sunrisers Hyderabad 68 22 7 Team Ahmedabad 52 22 7

India’s current Under-19 players like Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar and some of the talked-about Indian cricketers such as Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Krunal Pandya, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda and Avesh Khan will also be featuring in the auction

A total of 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players will be up for grabs in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru.

The country-wise breakdown of 220 overseas players is listed below: