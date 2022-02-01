Change is in the air. Indian Premier League will have 10 men’s teams from 2022 onward, with a near complete reset of the player rosters coming up.

Top Indian players, including senior opener Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer, along with overseas stars Pat Cummins and Kagiso Rabada have been bracketed in the Rs 2 crore highest base price category for the upcoming IPL mega auction.

A total of 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players will be up for recruitment in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru.

The auction is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13, the league announced on Tuesday.

Franchise Salary Cap left for the 2022 Player Auction Rs. Crore No. of open player slots No. of open overseas player slots Chennai Super Kings 48 21 7 Delhi Capitals 47.5 21 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 48 21 6 Lucknow Super Giants 59 22 7 Mumbai Indians 48 21 7 Punjab Kings 72 23 8 Rajasthan Royals 62 22 7 Royal Challengers Bangalore 57 22 7 Sunrisers Hyderabad 68 22 7 Team Ahmedabad 52 22 7

There will be 590 players who will go under the hammer during the two-day auction. The IPL announced the final auction list on Tuesday.

Among the 590 players, a total of 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped and seven belong to associate nations.

Country-wise breakdown of 220 overseas players Country Auction List Afghanistan 17 Australia 47 Bangladesh 5 England 24 Ireland 5 New Zealand 24 South Africa 33 Sri Lanka 23 West Indies 34 Zimbabwe 1 Namibia 3 Nepal 1 Scotland 2 USA 1

Breakdown based on base prices Category No of players (Total 590) Indians in Rs 2 cr base price 17 Overseas in Rs 2 cr base price 31 Indians in Rs 1.5 cr base price 3 Overseas in Rs 1.5 cr base price 17 Indians in Rs 1 cr base price 10 Overseas in Rs 1 cr base price 23 Players in Rs 75 lakh base price 25 Players in Rs 50 lakh base price 104 Players in Rs 40 lakh base price 17 Players in Rs 30 lakh base price 9 Indians in Rs 20 lakh base price 294 Overseas in Rs 20 lakh base price 40

Senior India pacers Mohammad Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Devdutt Padikal, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and fast bowler Shardul Thankur are also in the top bracket of Rs 2 crore base price.

The Australian duo of all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith have also put themselves in top bracket with Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan.

An amount of Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players have chosen to place themselves in this bracket. There are 20 players in the auction list with a reserve price of Rs 1.5 crore while 34 players are in the list of cricketers with a reserve price of Rs 1 crore.

Ashwin Ravichandran, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Shami and Shikhar Dhawan are some of the biggest Indians names with the highest base price in the pool. They’re all proven performers in the IPL and one can expect them to be picked for huge prices.

Then there are the likes of Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur Deepak Chahar, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Devdutt Padikkal who also have a base price of Rs 2 crore and should fetch high bids.

IPL Auction: Indians in Rs 2 cr base price Full name Age Specialism Reserve Price Rs Lakh R. Ashwin 35 ALL-ROUNDER 200 Shikhar Dhawan 36 BATSMAN 200 Shreyas Iyer 27 BATSMAN 200 Mohammad Shami 32 BOWLER 200 Devdutt Padikkal 21 BATSMAN 200 Suresh Raina 35 BATSMAN 200 Robin Uthappa 36 BATSMAN 200 Krunal Pandya 31 ALL-ROUNDER 200 Harshal Patel 31 ALL-ROUNDER 200 Dinesh Karthik 36 WICKETKEEPER 200 Ishan Kishan 23 WICKETKEEPER 200 Ambati Rayudu 36 WICKETKEEPER 200 Deepak Chahar 29 BOWLER 200 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 32 BOWLER 200 Shardul Thakur 30 BOWLER 200 Umesh Yadav 34 BOWLER 200 Yuzvendra Chahal 31 BOWLER 200 (All capped)

Among the overseas players with a base price of Rs 2 crore, Pat Cummins, David Warner, Faf du Plessis and Kagiso Rabada will be among the big draws. Jofra Archer is in the pool too but he won’t be available for IPL 2022 so it will be interesting to see how franchises approach him. Perhaps teams might bid cheap now and hope he returns later? It’s an interesting prospect.

Australia and England dominate this list, with Ben Stokes and Chris Gayle among the most notable absentees.

IPL Auction: Overseas in Rs 2 cr base price Full name Country Age Specialism Reserve Price Rs Lakh Mujeeb Zadran Afghanistan 21 BOWLER 200 Pat Cummins Australia 28 ALL-ROUNDER 200 David Warner Australia 35 BATSMAN 200 Steve Smith Australia 32 BATSMAN 200 Mitchell Marsh Australia 30 ALL-ROUNDER 200 Matthew Wade Australia 34 WICKETKEEPER 200 Josh Hazlewood Australia 31 BOWLER 200 Adam Zampa Australia 29 BOWLER 200 Nathan Coulter-Nile Australia 34 BOWLER 200 Ashton Agar Australia 28 ALL-ROUNDER 200 Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 35 ALL-ROUNDER 200 Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh 26 BOWLER 200 Jason Roy England 31 BATSMAN 200 Sam Billings England 30 WICKETKEEPER 200 Mark Wood England 32 BOWLER 200 Adil Rashid England 34 BOWLER 200 Chris Jordan England 33 ALL-ROUNDER 200 Jofra Archer England 27 ALL-ROUNDER 200 James Vince England 31 BATSMAN 200 Saqib Mahmood England 25 BOWLER 200 David Willey England 32 ALL-ROUNDER 200 Craig Overton England 27 ALL-ROUNDER 200 Trent Boult New Zealand 32 BOWLER 200 Lockie Ferguson New Zealand 30 BOWLER 200 Quinton De Kock South Africa 29 WICKETKEEPER 200 Faf Du Plessis South Africa 37 BATSMAN 200 Kagiso Rabada South Africa 26 BOWLER 200 Imran Tahir South Africa 43 BOWLER 200 Marchant De Lange South Africa 31 BOWLER 200 Dwayne Bravo West Indies 38 ALL-ROUNDER 200 Evin Lewis West Indies 30 BATSMAN 200 (All capped)

Senior Indian bowlers Ishant Sharma and Amit Mishra have a base price of Rs 1.5 crore but it is Washington Sundar who is likely to attract most interest in this bracket. The all-rounder has been away due to injury for some time and will be determined to make a mark in the T20 league once again.

IPL Auction: Indians in Rs 1.5 cr base price Full name Age Specialism Reserve Price Rs Lakh Washington Sundar 22 ALL-ROUNDER 150 Amit Mishra 39 BOWLER 150 Ishant Sharma 33 BOWLER 150 (All capped)

Eoin Morgan, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL 2021 final is likely to be a big draw in this category of overseas capped players with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Nicholas Pooran had a shocking IPL 2021 season but he is a player with a high talent ceiling and will attract interests from teams, one would imagine. Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Jonny Bairstow and Aaron Finch are some of the other big names in this category.

IPL Auction: Overseas in Rs 1.5 cr base price Full name Country Age Specialism Reserve Price Rs Lakh Aaron Finch Australia 35 BATSMAN 150 Chris Lynn Australia 31 BATSMAN 150 Usman Khawaja Australia 35 BATSMAN 150 Kane Richardson Australia 31 BOWLER 150 Jonny Bairstow England 32 WICKETKEEPER 150 Dawid Malan England 34 BATSMAN 150 Eoin Morgan England 35 BATSMAN 150 Alex Hales England 33 BATSMAN 150 Lewis Gregory England 29 ALL-ROUNDER 150 James Neesham New Zealand 31 ALL-ROUNDER 150 Glenn Phillips New Zealand 25 WICKETKEEPER 150 Adam Milne New Zealand 29 BOWLER 150 Tim Southee New Zealand 33 BOWLER 150 Colin Munro New Zealand 35 ALL-ROUNDER 150 Shimron Hetmyer West Indies 25 BATSMAN 150 Jason Holder West Indies 30 ALL-ROUNDER 150 Nicholas Pooran West Indies 26 WICKETKEEPER 150 (All capped)

Prasidh Krishna, who was part of India’s squad in South Africa recently, and T Natarajan are sure to attract interest with a base price of Rs 1 crore with Indian pacers usually highly sought after. This bracket has some interesting names with the likes of Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Kuldeep Yadav and Ajinkya Rahane in it.

IPL Auction: Indians in Rs 1 cr base price Full name Age Specialism Reserve Price Rs Lakh Manish Pandey 32 BATSMAN 100 Nitish Rana 28 ALL-ROUNDER 100 Wriddhiman Saha 37 WICKETKEEPER 100 Prasidh Krishna 26 BOWLER 100 T. Natarajan 30 BOWLER 100 Kuldeep Yadav 27 BOWLER 100 Ajinkya Rahane 33 BATSMAN 100 Jayant Yadav 32 ALL-ROUNDER 100 Piyush Chawla 33 BOWLER 100 Kedar Jadhav 37 ALL-ROUNDER 100 All capped

In terms of overseas capped players with a base price of Rs 1 crore, Mohammad Nabi, Moises Henriques, Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Santner, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen and Wanindu Hasaranga are likely to be in high demand.

IPL Auction: Overseas in Rs 1 cr base price Full name Country Age Specialism Reserve Price Rs Lakh Mohammad Nabi Afghanistan 37 ALL-ROUNDER 100 Marnus Labuschagne Australia 27 BATSMAN 100 Daniel Sams Australia 29 ALL-ROUNDER 100 Joshua Philippe Australia 24 WICKETKEEPER 100 Andrew Tye Australia 35 BOWLER 100 Moises Henriques Australia 35 ALL-ROUNDER 100 Riley Meredith Australia 25 BOWLER 100 James Faulkner Australia 31 ALL-ROUNDER 100 Darcy Short Australia 31 ALL-ROUNDER 100 Liam Livingstone England 28 ALL-ROUNDER 100 Tymal Mills England 29 BOWLER 100 Devon Conway New Zealand 30 BATSMAN 100 Mitchell Santner New Zealand 30 ALL-ROUNDER 100 Colin De Grandhomme New Zealand 35 ALL-ROUNDER 100 David Miller South Africa 32 BATSMAN 100 Aiden Markram South Africa 27 BATSMAN 100 Tabraiz Shamsi South Africa 32 BOWLER 100 Rassie Van Der Dussen South Africa 33 BATSMAN 100 Rilee Rossouw South Africa 32 BATSMAN 100 Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka 24 ALL-ROUNDER 100 Odean Smith West Indies 25 ALL-ROUNDER 100 Sherfane Rutherford West Indies 23 ALL-ROUNDER 100 Roston Chase West Indies 30 ALL-ROUNDER 100 All capped

This is a crucial list as it has plenty of capped Indian and overseas players with a relatively low base price of Rs 75 lakh. In terms of Indian players, Rahul Chahar and Navdeep Saini are the standout names, while a number of players from West Indies could be in demand too.

IPL Auction: Players in Rs 75 lakh base price Full name Country Age Specialism Reserve Price Rs Lakh Jason Behrendorff Australia 31 BOWLER 75 Nathan Ellis Australia 27 BOWLER 75 Ben Cutting Australia 35 ALL-ROUNDER 75 Sean Abbott Australia 30 BOWLER 75 Billy Stanlake Australia 27 BOWLER 75 Reece Topley England 28 BOWLER 75 Rahul Chahar India 22 BOWLER 75 Navdeep Saini India 29 BOWLER 75 Jaydev Unadkat India 30 BOWLER 75 Siddharth Kaul India 31 BOWLER 75 Dhawal Kulkarni India 33 BOWLER 75 Daryl Mitchell New Zealand 30 ALL-ROUNDER 75 Todd Astle New Zealand 35 BOWLER 75 Martin Guptill New Zealand 35 BATSMAN 75 Scott Kuggeleijn New Zealand 30 ALL-ROUNDER 75 Dominic Drakes West Indies 24 ALL-ROUNDER 75 Sheldon Cottrell West Indies 32 BOWLER 75 Rovman Powell West Indies 28 BATSMAN 75 Romario Shepherd West Indies 27 ALL-ROUNDER 75 Obed Mccoy West Indies 25 BOWLER 75 Fabian Allen West Indies 26 ALL-ROUNDER 75 Alzarri Joseph West Indies 25 BOWLER 75 Darren Bravo West Indies 33 BATSMAN 75 Carlos Brathwaite West Indies 33 ALL-ROUNDER 75 Keemo Paul West Indies 24 ALL-ROUNDER 75 All capped

In the Rs 50 lakh base price bracket, Cheteshwar Pujara and S Sreesanth are two interesting names. But it’ll also be worth keeping an eye on Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Karunaratne and Akila Dhananjaya, a group of players who have been impressive on the international stage recently.

IPL Auction: Players in Rs 50 lakh base price Full name Country Age Specialism C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh Qais Ahmad Afghanistan 21 BOWLER Capped 50 Najibullah Zadran Afghanistan 29 BATSMAN Capped 50 Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan 20 WICKETKEEPER Capped 50 Fazalhaq Farooqi Afghanistan 21 BOWLER Capped 50 Zahir Khan Afghanistan 23 BOWLER Capped 50 Waqar Salamkheil Afghanistan 20 BOWLER Capped 50 Hazratullah Zazai Afghanistan 24 BATSMAN Capped 50 Karim Janat Afghanistan 23 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 Naveen Ul Haq Afghanistan 22 BOWLER Capped 50 Hashmatullah Shahidi Afghanistan 27 BATSMAN Capped 50 Gulbadin Naib Afghanistan 30 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 Hamid Hassan Afghanistan 34 BOWLER Capped 50 Ben Mcdermott Australia 27 WICKETKEEPER Capped 50 Kurtis Patterson Australia 29 BATSMAN Capped 50 Wesley Agar Australia 25 BOWLER Capped 50 Jack Wildermuth Australia 28 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 Joel Paris Australia 29 BOWLER Capped 50 Hilton Cartwright Australia 30 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 Litton Das Bangladesh 27 WICKETKEEPER Capped 50 Taskin Ahmed Bangladesh 27 BOWLER Capped 50 Shoriful Islam Bangladesh 20 BOWLER Capped 50 George Garton England 24 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 Samit Patel England 37 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 Cheteshwar Pujara India 34 BATSMAN Capped 50 Mandeep Singh India 30 BATSMAN Capped 50 Saurabh Tiwary India 32 BATSMAN Capped 50 Shivam Dube India 28 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 K. Gowtham India 33 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 Vijay Shankar India 31 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 Syed Khaleel Ahmed India 24 BOWLER Capped 50 Chetan Sakariya India 24 BOWLER Capped 50 Sandeep Sharma India 28 BOWLER Capped 50 Mayank Markande India 24 BOWLER Capped 50 Shahbaz Nadeem India 32 BOWLER Capped 50 Karn Sharma India 34 BOWLER Capped 50 Karun Nair India 30 BATSMAN Capped 50 Rishi Dhawan India 32 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 Sandeep Warrier India 31 BOWLER Capped 50 Rahul Sharma India 35 BOWLER Capped 50 Hanuma Vihari India 28 BATSMAN Capped 50 Pawan Negi India 29 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 Gurkeerat Singh India 31 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 Manoj Tiwary India 36 BATSMAN Capped 50 Parvez Rasool India 33 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 Varun Aaron India 32 BOWLER Capped 50 Mohit Sharma India 33 BOWLER Capped 50 Barinder Sran India 29 BOWLER Capped 50 Murali Vijay India 38 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 S. Sreesanth India 39 BOWLER Capped 50 Paul Stirling Ireland 31 BATSMAN Capped 50 Josh Little Ireland 22 BOWLER Capped 50 Curtis Campher Ireland 22 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 Mark Adnair Ireland 26 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 Gareth Delany Ireland 24 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 David Wiese Namibia 36 ALL-ROUNDER Associate 50 Ish Sodhi New Zealand 29 BOWLER Capped 50 Finn Allen New Zealand 22 BATSMAN Capped 50 Tim Seifert New Zealand 27 WICKETKEEPER Capped 50 Neil Wagner New Zealand 36 BOWLER Capped 50 Hamish Bennett New Zealand 35 BOWLER Capped 50 Blair Tickner New Zealand 28 BOWLER Capped 50 Anaru Kitchen New Zealand 38 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 Brad Wheal Scotland 25 BOWLER Associate 50 Marco Jansen South Africa 21 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 Lungisani Ngidi South Africa 26 BOWLER Capped 50 Dwaine Pretorius South Africa 33 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 Heinrich Klaasen South Africa 30 WICKETKEEPER Capped 50 Keshav Maharaj South Africa 32 BOWLER Capped 50 Janneman Malan South Africa 25 BATSMAN Capped 50 Zubayr Hamza South Africa 26 BATSMAN Capped 50 Wayne Parnell South Africa 32 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 Daryn Dupavillon South Africa 27 BOWLER Capped 50 Sisanda Magala South Africa 31 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 Andile Phehlukwayo South Africa 26 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 Dushmanta Chameera Sri Lanka 30 BOWLER Capped 50 Maheesh Theekshana Sri Lanka 21 BOWLER Capped 50 Charith Asalanka Sri Lanka 24 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 Niroshan Dickwella Sri Lanka 28 WICKETKEEPER Capped 50 Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka 27 WICKETKEEPER Capped 50 Kusal Perera Sri Lanka 31 WICKETKEEPER Capped 50 Akila Dhananjaya Sri Lanka 28 BOWLER Capped 50 Bhanuka Rajapaksa Sri Lanka 30 BATSMAN Capped 50 Avishka Fernando Sri Lanka 24 BATSMAN Capped 50 Pathum Nissaanka Sri Lanka 23 BATSMAN Capped 50 Chamika Karunaratne Sri Lanka 25 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 Dasun Shanaka Sri Lanka 30 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 Thisara Perera Sri Lanka 33 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 Lahiru Kumara Sri Lanka 25 BOWLER Capped 50 Isuru Udana Sri Lanka 34 BOWLER Capped 50 Danushka Gunatilaka Sri Lanka 31 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 Dhananjaya Lakshan Sri Lanka 23 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 Seekkuge Prasanna Sri Lanka 36 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 Andre Fletcher West Indies 34 WICKETKEEPER Capped 50 Shai Hope West Indies 28 WICKETKEEPER Capped 50 Hayden Walsh West Indies 29 BOWLER Capped 50 Brandon King West Indies 27 BATSMAN Capped 50 Akeal Hosein West Indies 28 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 Shamrah Brooks West Indies 33 BATSMAN Capped 50 Jayden Seales West Indies 20 BOWLER Capped 50 Fidel Edwards West Indies 40 BOWLER Capped 50 Oshane Thomas West Indies 25 BOWLER Capped 50 Kyle Mayers West Indies 29 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 Raymon Reifer West Indies 30 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 Blessing Muzarabani Zimbabwe 25 BOWLER Capped 50

Their base price of Rs 40 lakh may come as a surprise to many. The likes of Rahul Tripathi, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Mavi and Rahul Tewatia could go for a lot more.

IPL Auction: Players in Rs 40 lakh base price Full name Country Age Specialism C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh Tim David Australia 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 40 Chris Green Australia 28 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 40 Tom Kohler-Cadmore England 27 BATSMAN Uncapped 40 Laurie Evans England 34 BATSMAN Uncapped 40 Benny Howell England 33 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 40 Rahul Tripathi India 31 BATSMAN Uncapped 40 Deepak Hooda India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 40 Shahrukh Khan India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 40 Shivam Mavi India 23 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 40 Kamlesh Nagarkoti India 22 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 40 Rahul Tewatia India 28 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 40 Mahipal Lomror India 22 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 40 Harpreet Bhatia India 30 BATSMAN Uncapped 40 Arun Karthick India 36 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 40 Sandeep Lamichhane Nepal 21 BOWLER Associate 40 Ali Khan USA 31 BOWLER Associate 40 Kennar Lewis West Indies 30 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 40

Rajvardhan Hangargekar, who has impressed in the Under-19 World Cup with his raw pace and big hits, should find a team with a base price of Rs 30 lakh (and then some). Sheldon Jackson and Jalaj Saxena, two seasoned performers in Indian domestic cricket, will also be hoping to get picked. Noor Ahmad, a near mirror image of Rashid Khan, could be one to watch out for from Afghanistan.

IPL Auction: Players in Rs 30 lakh base price Full name Country Age Specialism C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh Shahbaz Ahamad India 27 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 30 Riyan Parag India 20 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 30 Sheldon Jackson India 35 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 30 Basil Thampi India 28 BOWLER Uncapped 30 Noor Ahmad Afghanistan 17 BOWLER Uncapped 30 Rajvardhan Hangargekar India 19 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 30 Ben Dwarshuis Australia 27 BOWLER Uncapped 30 Jalaj Saxena India 35 BOWLER Uncapped 30 Matt Kelly Australia 27 BOWLER Uncapped 30

As usual, this is the lengthiest list as plenty of names have entered in the lowest base price category but this is also where most teams will have a keen eye to pick up hidden gems. R Sai Kishore is perhaps the standout name here,

IPL Auction: Indians in Rs 20 lakh base price Full name Country Age Specialism C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh Priyam Garg India 21 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Ashwin Hebbar India 26 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 C.Hari Nishaanth India 25 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Rajat Patidar India 28 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Abhinav Sadarangani India 27 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Anmolpreet Singh India 24 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Harpreet Brar India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Sarfaraz Khan India 24 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Abhishek Sharma India 21 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Mohammed Azharuddeen India 28 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 K.S. Bharat India 28 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 N. Jagadeesan India 26 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 Anuj Rawat India 22 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 Jitesh Sharma India 28 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 Prabhsimran Singh India 21 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 Vishnu Solanki India 29 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 Vishnu Vinod India 28 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 K.M. Asif India 28 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Akash Deep India 25 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Tushar Deshpande India 26 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Avesh Khan India 25 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Ishan Porel India 23 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Ankit Singh Rajpoot India 28 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Kartik Tyagi India 21 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Murugan Ashwin India 31 BOWLER Uncapped 20 K.C Cariappa India 27 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Shreyas Gopal India 28 BOWLER Uncapped 20 R. Sai Kishore India 25 BOWLER Uncapped 20 M. Siddharth India 23 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Jagadeesha Suchith India 28 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Sachin Baby India 33 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Ricky Bhui India 25 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Himanshu Rana India 23 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Harnoor Singh India 19 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Himmat Singh India 25 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Rinku Singh India 24 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Virat Singh India 24 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Manan Vohra India 28 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Raj Angad Bawa India 19 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Yash Dhull India 19 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Darshan Nalkande India 23 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Vicky Ostwal India 19 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Ripal Patel India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Anukul Roy India 23 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 N. Tilak Varma India 19 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Lalit Yadav India 25 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Sanjay Yadav India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Yash Dayal India 24 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Arzan Nagwaswalla India 24 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Kuldeep Sen India 25 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Akash Singh India 19 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Simarjeet Singh India 24 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Yash Thakur India 23 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Vasu Vats India 19 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Mujtaba Yousuf India 19 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Tanmay Agarwal India 26 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Shivam Chauhan India 24 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Nikhil Gangta India 29 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Rohan Kadam India 27 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Priyank Panchal India 32 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Sameer Rizvi India 18 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Ritwik Roy Chowdhury India 26 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Subhranshu Senapati India 25 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Apoorv Wankhade India 30 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Atharva Ankolekar India 21 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Pravin Dubey India 28 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Prerak Mankad India 27 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Suyash Prabhudessai India 24 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Ramandeep Singh India 24 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 B. Sai Sudharsan India 20 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Atharva Taide India 21 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Tanay Thyagarajan India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Ankush Bains India 26 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 Prashant Chopra India 29 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 Kedar Devdhar India 32 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 Shreevats Goswami India 32 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 Dhruv Jurel India 21 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 Aryan Juyal India 20 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 Akshdeep Nath India 28 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 Luvnith Sisodia India 22 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 Aditya Tare India 34 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 Upendra Singh Yadav India 25 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 Vaibhav Arora India 24 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Mukesh Choudhary India 25 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Rasikh Dar India 22 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Pankaj Jaswal India 26 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Mohsin Khan India 23 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Lukman Hussain Meriwala India 30 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Chama Milind India 27 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Vyshak Vijay Kumar India 25 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Mayank Yadav India 19 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Zeeshan Ansari India 22 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Tejas Baroka India 26 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Yuvraj Chudasama India 26 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Dharmendrasinh Jadeja India 31 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Khrievitso Kense India 18 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Prince Balwant Rai India 22 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Pardeep Sahu India 36 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Prashant Solanki India 22 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Midhun Sudhesan India 27 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Rahul Buddhi India 24 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Sudip Chatterjee India 30 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Hiten Dalal India 27 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Abhimanyu Easwaran India 26 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Rahul Gahlaut India 26 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Amandeep Khare India 24 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Mayank Rawat India 22 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Dhruv Shorey India 29 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Ayush Badoni India 22 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Aneeshwar Gautam India 19 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Saurabh Kumar India 28 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Shams Mulani India 25 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Dhruv Patel India 24 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Atit Sheth India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Utkarsh Singh India 23 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Kaif Ahmad India 24 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 Shubhum Arora India 24 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 Baba Indrajith India 27 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 Eknath Kerkar India 28 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 Nikhil Naik India 27 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 Urvil Patel India 23 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 B.R. Sharath India 25 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 K.L. Shrijith India 25 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 Mohit Avasthi India 29 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Sushant Mishra India 21 BOWLER Uncapped 20 G Periyasamy India 28 BOWLER Uncapped 20 M.Harishankar Reddy India 23 BOWLER Uncapped 20 R. Silambarasan India 29 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Aditya Thakare India 23 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Tanveer Ul Haq India 30 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Kuldip Yadav India 25 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Prithviraj Yarra India 24 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Satyajeet Bachhav India 29 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Chintal Gandhi India 27 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Manav Suthar India 19 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Milind Tandon India 28 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Sagar Udeshi India 35 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Kushaal Wadhwani India 25 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Akshay Wakhare India 36 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Qamran Iqbal India 20 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Ishank Jaggi India 33 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Rohan Kunnummal India 23 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Tanmay Mishra India 35 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Yash Nahar India 27 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Shubham Singh Rohilla India 24 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 R Samarth India 29 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Naushad Shaikh India 30 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Abhijeet Tomar India 27 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Baba Aparajith India 27 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Prayas Barman India 19 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Yudhvir Charak India 24 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Shubhang Hegde India 21 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Roosh Kalaria India 29 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Aman Khan India 25 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Tanush Kotian India 23 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Pradeep Sangwan India 31 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Kaushal Tambe India 19 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Shivank Vashisth India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Rahul Chandrol India 21 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 Harvik Desai India 22 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 Tarang Gohel India 22 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 Fazil Makaya India 25 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 Sandeep Kumar Tomar India 23 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 Siddhesh Wath India 24 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 Stephen Cheepurupalli India 28 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Aniket Choudhary India 32 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Kartikeya Kak India 25 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Kulwant Khejroliya India 30 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Ronit More India 30 BOWLER Uncapped 20 M Nidheesh India 30 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Babasafi Pathan India 27 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Vidyadhar Patil India 21 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Mukesh Kumar Singh India 28 BOWLER Uncapped 20 R. Alexandar India 26 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Jasmer Dhankhar India 23 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Prerit Dutta India 23 BOWLER Uncapped 20 S. Kishan Kumar India 22 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Swaraj Wabale India 24 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Ramesh Kumar India 23 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Bhupen Lalwani India 23 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Henan Malik India 25 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Pukhraj Mann India 20 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Shashwat Rawat India 21 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Pratham Singh India 29 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Writtick Chatterjee India 29 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Akshay Karnewar India 29 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Sumit Kumar India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Abid Mushtaq India 25 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Lone Muzaffar India 24 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Ninad Rathva India 23 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Shoun Roger India 19 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Hrithik Shokeen India 21 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Shashank Singh India 30 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Jaideep Bhambhu India 23 BOWLER Uncapped 20 V Koushik India 29 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Akash Madhwal India 28 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Amit Mishra India 30 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Anuj Raj India 21 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Abhijeet Saket India 26 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Rahul Shukla India 31 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Amit Ali India 19 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Chaitanya Bishnoi India 27 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Mayank Dagar India 25 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Karan Sharma India 23 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Shivam Sharma India 28 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Pratyush Singh India 27 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Sanvir Singh India 25 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Dhrushant Soni India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 M Venkatesh India 21 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Bandaru Ayyappa India 29 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Gurnoor Singh Brar India 21 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Akash Choudhary India 22 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Baltej Dhanda India 31 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Saurabh Dubey India 24 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Mohit Jangra India 22 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Aaqib Khan India 18 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Lalit Yadav India 26 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Auqib Dar India 25 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Chirag Gandhi India 31 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Sijomon Joseph India 24 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Anirudha Joshi India 34 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Mohd. Arshad Khan India 24 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Ansh Patel India 20 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Shubham Sharma India 25 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Shubham Singh India 25 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 K.Bhagath Varma India 23 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Arpit Guleria India 24 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Vipul Krishna India 21 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Safvan Patel India 23 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Chinntla Readdi India 21 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Manish Reddy India 23 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Ashok Sharma India 19 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Ravi Sharma India 25 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Shubham Singh India 23 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Diwesh Pathania India 32 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Shubham Ranjane India 28 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Sagar Trivedi India 30 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Harsh Tyagi India 22 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 R. Vivek India 30 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 R.Sonu Yadav India 22 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 V. Athisayaraj India 29 BOWLER Uncapped 20 M.B. Darshan India 26 BOWLER Uncapped 20 V. Gowtham India 19 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Jay Bista India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Saurav Chuahan India 21 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Tajinder Dhillon India 29 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Dikshanshu Negi India 31 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Abhishek Raut India 35 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 K.V. Sasikanth India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Bharat Sharma India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Shivam Sharma India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Arjun Tendulkar India 22 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Amit Yadav India 32 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Manoj Bhandage India 23 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Arun Chaprana India 28 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Ajay Dev Goud India 22 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Divyang Hinganekar India 28 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Azim Kazi India 28 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Sujit Nayak India 32 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Parth Sahani India 29 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Ashutosh Sharma India 23 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Vivrant Sharma India 22 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Kumar Kartikeya Singh India 24 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Ravi Chauhan India 28 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Shubham Garhwal India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 M. Mohammed India 30 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Pulkit Narang India 27 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Pradosh Paul India 21 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Pushpendra Singh Rathore India 20 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Purnank Tyagi India 21 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Samarth Vyas India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Dev Lakra India 19 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Ajay Mandal India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Lakhan Raja India 27 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Girinath Reddy India 23 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Siddhant Sharma India 25 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Anunay Singh India 29 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Saurin Thakar India 23 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Yuvraj Chaudhary India 20 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Khizar Dafedar India 24 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Sahil Dhiwan India 24 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Arjit Gupta India 32 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Mickil Jaiswal India 23 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 J. Kousik India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Jitender Pal India 22 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Jonty Sidhu India 24 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Yashovardhan Singh India 19 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Pranshu Vijayran India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Ishan Afridi India 19 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Mohammed Afridi India 23 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Prerit Agrawal India 20 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Nidhish Rajagopal India 22 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Bavanaka Sandeep India 29 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Maxwell Swaminathan India 23 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20

Hayden Kerr, Jason Sangha are a couple of interesting entries in this list after impressing in Big Bash League. But perhaps the one likely to generate most interest in this group is Dewald Brevis, the South Africa U19 captain who has been dubbed ‘Baby AB’ and played some breathtaking knocks at the World Cup. Two Namibia left-arm pacers who impressed at the World Cup last year are also featuring here.

IPL Auction: Overseas in Rs 20 lakh base price Full name Country Age Specialism C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh Izharulhuq Naveed Afghanistan 18 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Shafiqullah Ghafari Afghanistan 20 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Hayden Kerr Australia 25 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Tanveer Sangha Australia 20 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Alex Ross Australia 29 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Jake Weatherald Australia 27 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Nathan McAndrew Australia 28 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Tom Rogers Australia 28 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Liam Guthrie Australia 24 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Liam Hatcher Australia 25 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Jason Sangha Australia 22 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Matthew Short Australia 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Aidan Cahill Australia 19 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Jacob Lintott England 28 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Ruben Trumpelmann Namibia 24 BOWLER Associate 20 Johannes Smit Namibia 26 ALL-ROUNDER Associate 20 Cam Fletcher New Zealand 29 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 Adithya Ashok New Zealand 19 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Henry Shipley New Zealand 25 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Safyaan Sharif Scotland 30 ALL-ROUNDER Associate 20 Dewald Brevis South Africa 18 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Ryan Rickelton South Africa 25 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 Donavon Ferreira South Africa 23 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 Gerald Coetzee South Africa 21 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Nandre Burger South Africa 26 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Migael Pretorius South Africa 27 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Corbin Bosch South Africa 27 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Ottneil Baartman South Africa 29 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Khwezi Gumede South Africa 22 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Duan Jansen South Africa 21 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Beyers Swanepoel South Africa 23 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Johan Van Dyk South Africa 28 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Matheesha Pathirana Sri Lanka 19 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Kevin Koththigoda Sri Lanka 23 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Nuwan Thushara Sri Lanka 27 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Dunith Wellalage Sri Lanka 19 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Jon Russ Jaggesar West Indies 36 BOWLER Uncapped 20 Nyeem Young West Indies 21 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Ryan John West Indies 24 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 Mark Deyal West Indies 28 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20

