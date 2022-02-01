Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs China live updates: Gurjit Kaur gives India early lead
Q2, India 1-0 China: More attacking intent from China at the start of this quarter. India go on the counter... and nearly score. Navneet with a shot-cross goal, Vandana couldn’t get a deflection on it. Another pacy move down the left.
End of Q1, India 1-0 China: Solid start for India. But China looking to keep things tight at the back today, evidently.
Q1, India 1-0 China: A minute to go, and it is all India at the moment. Looks like China are trying to sit deeper than they were yesterday as a result of the 7-1.
Q1, India 1-0 China: What a chance! Gurjit Kaur with a pass into the circle from nearly the two-thirds point on the field and it goes all the way to Lalremsiami at the back post, inches away from goal. She couldn’t deflect it in. She has a smile on her face, knows perhaps she should have scored. 7 circle penetrations already for India compared to China’s 2 with less than 5 mins to go.
Q1, India 1-0 China: Good early intensity from both sides it must be said. But India’s attacking skills shining through early here. Deepika, the teenager, is catching the eyes of the commentators.
Q1, India 1-0 China: GOAL, INDIA! Well, what a start. First PC of the day, earned down the right flank by Jyoti. Gurjit Kaur makes no mistake from the drag flick.
Q1, India 0-0 China: Savita and Vandana are among the subs to start off, certain to feature soon you’d think. Pushback!
National anthems time. The commentators inform us that there will be NO video referrals today as well, like it was the case yesterday too.
Relentless, talented and speedy; India’s entry into the FIH Hockey Pro League was marked by an excellent performance and a 7-1 win that showed that Janneke Schopman and her team are more than ready for the challenges of FIH Hockey Pro League.
It was a day of firsts in Muscat, Oman as the city hosted its first FIH Hockey Pro League match. The hockey-mad city had just played host to the 2022 Women’s Asia Cup and now two of the teams that had competed in that competition – India (FIH World Ranking:9) and China (WR:13) – came head-to-head in the opening FIH Hockey Pro League match of 2022.
For China, this match was a chance to turn around the result of the teams’ encounter in the third place match at the 2022 Women’s Asia Cup where they had lost 2-0 to India.
For India women, this was its first match in the FIH Hockey Pro League, following the withdrawal of Australia and New Zealand from the competition because of Covid-related travel restrictions. Ahead of the tournament Head Coach Janneke Schopman had spoken of the great opportunity the FIH Hockey Pro League offered her team, with the chance of regular, high quality competition.
In a third ‘first’, India’s three goals scored from penalty strokes are the most penalty strokes to be awarded and converted in one FIH Hockey Pro league match.
